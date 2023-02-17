Mahashivratri 2023: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while worshipping and fasting for Lord Shiva

Every year in the month of Magha, the festival devoted to Lord Shiva is held. If you are fasting during Mahashivratri, you should follow these Dos and Don'ts.

Every year, Mahashivratri, the festival devoted to Lord Shiva, one of Hinduism's principal deities, is celebrated in the months of Magha in the South Indian calendar and Phalguna in the North Indian calendar. The festival of Mahashivratri differs from the celebration of Shivratri, which occurs every month and 12 times a year.

According to folklore, Mahashivratri, also known as the Great Night of Shiva, is the night when Lord Shiva performs his Tandava Nritya. According to another tradition, the day celebrates the night Shiva and Parvati wedded. Mahashivratri will be commemorated on February 18, 2023 this year (Saturday).

Mahashivratri celebrations

Mahashivratri is observed throughout the country, from Uttarakhand to Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Devotees from around the nation visit Shiva temples, perform Shiv Archana and serve the Shivling milk, dhatura bel patra, sandalwood paste, ghee, sugar, and other blog products. Shiv bhakts fast for the entire day and break the fast the next morning. Unlike many other celebrations, Mahashivratri Puja takes place at night.

Devotees can consume satvik foods like buckwheat, ragi, sabudana, fruits, and some vegetables while fasting. If you are fasting during Mahashivratri, you should follow these Dos and Don'ts.

Mahashivratri fasting Dos

The sankalp for Mahashivratri fasting is taken the day before the vrat, after having a bath and doing Shiv Puja. The sankalp is performed by placing grains and water in the palm.

Get up early in the morning on fast days, around Brahma Muhurta or dawn.

On the day of the fast, take a bath and dress in clean, preferably white, clothing.

People who are fasting are recommended to say 'Om Namah Shivay' multiple times a day.

Because Shivratri Puja is performed at night, devotees should take a second bath before performing Shiv Puja. Devotees generally break their fast the following day after taking bath.

People who have specific medical issues or are on medication should check with their doctor before fasting.

Milk, dhatura flower, belpatra, sandalwood paste, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and sugar are among the sacrifices made to Lord Shiva.

According to Drikpanchang, devotees should break their fast between daybreak and the conclusion of Chaturdashi Tithi to get the most benefits from the Vrat.

Mahashivratri fasting Don'ts