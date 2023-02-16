Mahashivratri 2023: When is Maha Shivratri? Know Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance of this festival

Maha Shivratri 2023 Date in India: Maha Shivratri, or the ‘great night of Shiva’ happens once every year, when the winter recedes in February/March, and paves the way for spring and summer

Maha Shivratri 2023 Date in India: Maha Shivratri, commemorating Shiva and Shakti's merger, is an important holiday for Hindus worldwide. This year, it will be commemorated on February 18, 2023, a Saturday.

The day honours Lord Shiva, one of the three members of the sacred Hindu trinity. Maha Shivratri, or the 'great night of Shiva,' occurs once a year, in February/March, when winter recedes and spring and summer begin.

It is stated that the day is a symbolic festival to remove darkness and ignorance and to go on in life with a revitalised feeling of enlightenment. Many people fast on the day and seek the almighty's favour by not sleeping all night and singing his name. It is stated that the entire night may be split into four prahar to perform Shiva Puja four times.

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 06:13 pm to 09:24 pm

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:24 pm to 12:35 am, Feb 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12:35 am to 03:46 am, Feb 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03:46 am to 06:56 am, Feb 19

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 08:02 pm on Feb 18, 2023

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 04:18 pm on Feb 19, 2023

Many people often take a second bath in the evening before going to the temple or praying at home. Some devotees also bring fruits and milk gifts to Lord Shiva. The hallowed mantra 'Om Namah Shivay' is repeated all day in various temples around India.

Crowds flock Shiva temples around the country on this day. It is thought that the day encourages one to ponder and introspect internally rather than engage in outward celebrations of joy and frolic. According to Shaivism, Lord Shiva performed the mesmerising and heavenly dance of creation, preservation, and annihilation on this night. According to several stories, Shiva and Shakti were wedded on this night.

Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha is known as Maha Shivaratri according to the South Indian calendar, according to drikpanchang.com. Masik Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna, on the other hand, is known as Maha Shivaratri in the North Indian calendar. The naming convention of the lunar month differs in both calendars. However, North and South Indians celebrate Maha Shivaratri on the same day.

Aside from India, the holy holiday is also commemorated in Nepal.