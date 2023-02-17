Mahashivratri 2023: 7 Lord Shiva temples to visit in India on this auspicious festival

On this day, to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and to witness some of the grand celebrations, you can plan a visit to some ancient and famous Shiva temples in the southern states.

Mahashivratri, for devotees of Lord Shiva, is no less than a festival. For the Shiva devotees, a temple visit is a must. Lakhs of devotees in the country visit the nearby Shiva temples to worship their beloved god on this day. In many temples, grand celebrations and fairs get organized on Mahashivratri day. Some are captivated by the ancient temples and famous shrines of Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri. These temples are a pivotal part of India's architectural heritage. This year, Mahashivratri will be marked on February 18. Ahead of the festival, here are the seven temples of Lord Shiva in India which are a must-go place for Shiva devotees.

1. Kedarnath Temple (Uttarakhand): Kedarnath Temple of Lord Shiva is near the banks of the Mandakini River in the Garhwal Himalayan Range. The highly-venerated pilgrimage circuit of Hindus, Char Dham, includes the Kedarnath Temple of Shiva. Along with this, the temple also happens to be one of the twelve jyotirlingas of the lord.

2. Amarnath Temple (Kashmir): Amarnath is a cave shrine perched at an altitude of 3888 meters in Kashmir. Owing to this height, the temple is always covered and surrounded by snow for a significant amount of time during the year. Amarnath is an important pilgrimage destination for the followers of Lord Shiva.

3. Somnath Temple (Gujarat): Although it has gotten destroyed and built several times. It is a fact that the faith of pilgrims in the Somnath Temple prevails unharmed. The temple is one of the twelve jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and dates back to a time earlier than 649 CE. If folklores are true, it was at this spot is where Lord Krishna concluded his lila on earth and disembarked for his heavenly abode.

4. Mahakaleshwar Temple (Ujjain): Mahakaleshwar, one of the twelve jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, is a temple of great significance. The lord is worshipped in the form of Shivalinga, believed to be a swayambu (emerged on its own). Moreover, Sri Mahakaleshwar is one of 18 Maha Shaktpeethas, where different body parts of Sati Devi’s bodies fell.

5. Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Varanasi): Kashi Vishwanath is in one of the holiest and oldest cities in the world, Varanasi. This jyotirlinga temple’s main deity is Vishwanatha or Vishweshwara, which means the ruler of the universe. Just like Somnath Temple, this too has been destroyed and built a lot of times.

6. Virupaksha Temple (Hampi): Virupaksha, dedicated to Lord Shiva (Virupaksha), is a well-known temple in Hampi for its tall gopuram, grand architecture, and intricate carvings. The temple, built in the 7th century, underwent numerous additions to demonstrate the power of the kingdom’s various rulers. This temple in South India is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

