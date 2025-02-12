7 Kitchen ingredients for glowing skin: DIY face masks for healthy skin

Skincare from your kitchen ingredients can give wonderful results. Let's have a look at the 7 best DIY face packs for perfect radiant and glowing skin.

Skincare can be a tough task to stay consistent in. And everyone wants a skin that is glowing and healthy. It is presumed that skincare always needs expensive products and face packs. But they may not be suitable for everyone and sometimes may leave scars and rashes on your face. But here are the seven effective DIY (Do It Yourself) face packs that you can make at your home from the ingredients available in your kitchen. Here are seven effective recipes to try:

7 DIY face masks for healthy skin:

1. Turmeric and Honey Radiance Booster:

Turmeric and honey is a great combination for glowing, radiant skin. Turmeric's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help in maintaining your skin health. Honey helps in moisturizing your skin. This pack helps reduce blemishes and gives your face a golden glow.

What you need:

1. Turmeric—1 teaspoon

2. Honey—1 tablespoon

3. Milk

Process:

Take 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder with 1 tablespoon of honey and a little milk to form a smooth paste.

Apply for 15-20 minutes and rinse.

2. Oatmeal and Yogurt Soothing Mask:

Oatmeal helps in exfoliating your skin, and yogurt gives the moisturization that you need for healthy skin. This mask gives you soft and supple skin.

What you need:

1. Oatmeal—2 tablespoons

2. Yogurt—1 tablespoon

3. honey—1 teaspoon

Process:

Take 2 tablespoons of cooked oatmeal and mix 1 tablespoon of plain yogurt and a teaspoon of honey to form a paste.

Apply for 15 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.

3. Banana and Milk Hydrating Pack:

Bananas are a rich source of potassium and vitamins, and milk provides lactic acid for gentle exfoliation of the skin to remove dirt and dead skin cells.

What you need:

1. Banana

2. Milk

Process:

In a bowl, mash half a ripe banana with 2 tablespoons of milk to form a paste.

Apply for 20 minutes and rinse.

4. Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) and Rosewater Cleansing Pack:

Multani mitti is a magic ingredient that absorbs excess oil and cleanses pores. The rosewater adds a refreshing touch.

What do you need?

1. Multani Mitti

2. Rose water

Process:

Take 2 tablespoons of multani mitti with enough rosewater and mix it to form a smooth paste.

Apply for 15 minutes and rinse. This pack is great for oily and acne-prone skin.

5. Papaya and Lemon Brightening Pack:

Papaya contains enzymes that help in gentle exfoliation and brighten the skin. Lemon juice adds vitamin C for a radiant, glowing skin.

What do you need?

1. Papaya

2. Lemon juice

Process:

Take a few pieces of papaya and mash them. Add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and mix them to form a paste.

Apply for 15 minutes and rinse. This pack helps reduce pigmentation and dark spots.

6. Aloe Vera and Cucumber Cooling Gel:

Aloe vera treats sunburns and reduces inflammation on skin. Cucumber provides a cooling sensation on skin.

What do you need?

1. Cucumber

2. Aloe Vera Gel

Process:

Take a few pieces of cucumber and mix the blend with 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel to form a paste.

Apply for 15 minutes and rinse it with clean water. This pack is perfect for calming irritated skin and providing hydration.

7. Gram Flour and Curd Exfoliating Scrub:

Gram flour is a natural ingredient that acts as a gentle exfoliator and curd, moisturizing and brightening your skin.

What you need:

1. Gram flour

2. Curd

3. Turmeric

Process:

Take 2 tablespoons of gram flour and mix it with 1 tablespoon of curd and a pinch of turmeric.

Apply and gently scrub in circular motions for a few minutes before rinsing. This pack removes dead skin cells and reveals a brighter complexion.

Before applying any face pack, go with a patch test on a small area of your skin to check to rule out any allergies. Avoid applying face packs on broken or irritated skin to avoid burning sensations and rashes. Remember to cleanse your face properly before applying the pack and moisturize your skin afterward. For best results, use these face packs 1-2 times a week.

