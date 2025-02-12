Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type

Understanding your skin type is the first step towards achieving healthy, glowing skin. By using these methods and paying close attention to your skin's needs, you can create a customized routine that works best for you.

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 9:32 AM IST

Skincare is one of the most important factors in our life. Finding the right products is also very important; any mistake in the selection of products can lead to severe skin damage. For that, we need to know our skin type first. There are many types of skin like oily, dry, combination, sensitive, or normal skin. Let’s have a look at the three ways to understand your skin type. 

3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type:

1. The Bare Face Method (The Observation Test): The observation test involves just observing your skin throughout the day after a proper cleansing in the morning.

How: You just need to wash your face with a gentle cleanser in the morning. Do not rub your face but just pat it dry. Remember, Don't apply any products on your skin. Observe your skin after 30 minutes of cleansing and observe again after a few hours.

What to Look For:

Oily Skin: If your face looks shiny all over, especially in the T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin). Then your skin is oily. 

Dry Skin: If your skin feels tight and possibly flaky it also looks dull. This can be dry skin. .  

Combination Skin: If you notice oiliness in the T-zone but dryness or tightness in other areas, like flakiness in other regions. Then your skin is a combination.

Normal Skin: If you find your skin balanced, like neither too oily nor too dry. Then your skin is normal.

Sensitive Skin: You might experience redness, itching, or irritation after cleansing even without applying products. Then your skin is sensitive.

2. The Blotting Paper Test: The blotting paper test is a method that shows your skin type better and easier. This method also shows the amount of oil your skin produces. 

How: Cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser. Leave it for a few hours and later gently press a blotting paper on your face against different areas of your face. 

What to Look For:

Oily Skin: If the blotting paper has significant oil residue in it from all the areas, then your skin is dry. 

Dry Skin: If you find no oil residue in the blotting paper, Then your skin is dry.

Combination Skin: If you find oil residue from the T zone of your face. And minimal oil from other areas. Then your skin is possibly combination skin.

Normal Skin: A small amount of oil will be visible on the paper from all the areas of the skin. 

3. The Feel Test: You need to pay attention to your skin. You just need to let your face stay on like everyday and you can just observe. 

Oily Skin: If your skin feels oily, greasy, and shiny throughout the day. And your makeup gets smudged easily, then your skin is oily skin.

Dry Skin: If your skin feels tight, rough, and may be itchy and flaky. It may feel worse in dry or cold weather and may hurt too. Then you have dry skin. 

Combination Skin: If your T-zone feels oily while your cheeks feel dry or normal. Then you have a combination skin. 

Normal Skin: Your skin feels comfortable and balanced throughout the day, like not too oily or too dry. Then you have normal skin. 

Sensitive Skin: Your skin reacts easily to new products or environmental changes like redness and rashes. Your skin may have the feeling itchy, red, or irritated. Then your skin is sensitive.

