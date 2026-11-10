Maharashtra's Nivati Rocks and Lighthouse in Sindhudurg offer a glimpse of unexplored Konkan, with turquoise waters, rocky formations and scenic boat rides. The coastal destination is drawing attention for its Bali-like views.

Maharashtra's Konkan coastline is home to several scenic destinations, but some of its most beautiful spots remain relatively unexplored. One such destination is Nivati Rocks and Lighthouse in Vengurla, located in Sindhudurg district. Known for its rugged coastline, turquoise waters, striking rock formations and picturesque sea views, the destination is gradually gaining attention among travel enthusiasts. A video shared by travel creator nomad.shivangi on Instagram offers a glimpse of a two to three-hour boat ride that takes visitors to several scenic locations along the coast. The area's tropical landscapes and clear waters have also drawn comparisons with destinations such as Bali and Thailand.

Nivati Rocks And Lighthouse Offer A Glimpse Of Unseen Konkan

The boat ride around Nivati Rocks and Lighthouse gives visitors an opportunity to explore a lesser-known stretch of the Konkan coastline. According to the travel creator, the experience lasts around two to three hours and covers approximately 10 to 12 locations.

The journey takes visitors past scenic coastal stretches, rocky formations, islands and other natural attractions. The combination of clear waters, striking rock formations and expansive sea views makes the experience appealing to those looking to explore destinations beyond Maharashtra's popular beaches.

The creator describes the boat ride as a way to discover an unseen side of Konkan, with several picturesque spots along the route offering visitors a chance to enjoy the region's natural beauty.

10 To 12 Scenic Locations Covered During The Boat Ride

According to the Instagram post, the boat ride covers several attractions around Vengurla and Nivati. These include:

Old Lighthouse

New Lighthouse

Dolphin Point

Mahatrichi Chul

Secret Tunnel

Nivati Rocks

Mini Kerala

Seagull Island

Tsunami Island

Nivati Golden Rocks

Each location offers a different coastal landscape, from striking rock formations and secluded stretches of coastline to islands surrounded by the Arabian Sea.

The experience may appeal particularly to visitors interested in exploring lesser-known coastal attractions and enjoying scenic boat journeys.

Boat Ride Duration And Cost

The boat ride reportedly takes around two to three hours to complete. According to the travel creator, the cost is approximately Rs 500 to Rs 600 per person on a sharing basis. Visitors can also hire an entire boat for around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.

The creator recommends taking the ride early in the morning for a chance to spot dolphins. However, sightings may depend on weather and sea conditions.

With its combination of coastal scenery, boat rides and relatively unexplored locations, Nivati offers visitors a different way to experience the Konkan region.

How Did Social Media React?

The video showcasing Nivati Rocks and Lighthouse attracted appreciation from social media users, with several viewers commenting on the area's scenic beauty and sharing memories of their visits.

One user commented: "Beautiful."

Another user wrote: "The rocky coastline and wide sea views make this place truly magical!"

A third user shared a memory of visiting the destination, commenting: "Hidden Gem explored 6 years ago.. visited top of the light house which is restricted now"

The reactions highlighted the appeal of Nivati's coastline, with some users also recalling their earlier visits to the destination.

Nivati Rocks and Lighthouse offer travellers an opportunity to explore a quieter and less familiar stretch of Maharashtra's Konkan coastline. From scenic boat rides and rugged rock formations to panoramic sea views, the destination provides a memorable coastal experience for those looking to discover lesser-known places in the region.