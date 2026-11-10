The fact that a local firecracker shop in Mumbai has chosen to celebrate his character through its festive branding and iconic dialogue is a testament to the cultural impact of the franchise. From becoming a fan favourite on screen to finding a place in everyday conversations and now even Diwali celebrations, Hamza Ali Mazari has clearly transcended the boundaries of cinema.

Ranveer Singh’s takeover this Diwali is yet another reminder of the unmatched impact of his characters and the enduring connect he has built with audiences. This festive season, while the country lights up with crackers and celebrations, Hamza Ali Mazari has found his own way to make some noise!