If you are facing problems getting your lent money back, astrology suggests some special remedies. The influence of Mercury, Jupiter, and Mars, along with the worship of Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu, increases the chances of recovering stuck money.

Sometimes when you lend money to help someone, asking for it back can lead to problems. The person who took the money often makes excuses, and some even stop answering phone calls. In such situations, the person who gave the money worries about how to recover their hard-earned income. In astrology, certain planets are given special importance regarding money, transactions, and lending. Among these, Mercury, Jupiter, and Mars are associated with financial matters. According to religious beliefs, doing some pujas and chanting mantras is considered auspicious to get mental peace and a positive attitude during financial problems.

What does astrology say about recovering lent money?

In astrology, Mercury is considered the significator of intelligence, communication, and business. Similarly, Jupiter is called the symbol of wealth, prosperity, and auspiciousness. Mars represents courage and effort. The position of these planets can influence a person's financial decisions and money transactions. This is why astrology suggests chanting mantras associated with Mercury and Jupiter.

Worship Lord Ganesha on Wednesday

According to religious beliefs, Wednesday is a very auspicious day to worship Lord Ganesha. Ganesha is called the remover of obstacles. It is prayed that worshipping him removes all obstacles in life. For this, take a bath on Wednesday morning and light a lamp in front of Lord Ganesha. Offer durva grass and modak to the deity. Then chant the mantra 'Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha'. You can chant this mantra 108 times according to your devotion. There is a religious custom to worship Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles in work.

Worshipping Lord Vishnu on Thursday is also auspicious

Thursday is a special day to worship Lord Vishnu and the planetary guru Jupiter. On this day, worshipping Lord Vishnu and donating yellow things gives auspicious results. On Thursday, light a ghee lamp in front of Lord Vishnu and chant the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya'. During the puja, pray for your financial problems to go away and to get your stuck money back.