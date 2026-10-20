A video shared by Manish Deo captures Murudeshwar Temple and its 123-foot statue of Lord Shiva from a Konkan Railway train. The scenic footage showcases Karnataka’s coastal beauty and has attracted attention from social media users.

A train journey along Karnataka’s scenic coastline has caught the attention of social media users after a video offered a glimpse of the iconic Murudeshwar Temple and its towering statue of Lord Shiva. With the Arabian Sea and lush greenery adding to the picturesque landscape, the footage highlights how railway journeys along the Konkan coast can offer travellers memorable views along the way.

The video, shared online by Manish Deo, shows a passenger walking towards a train doorway to catch a glimpse of the temple complex. The towering gopuram and the 123-foot statue of Lord Shiva rise above the surrounding greenery, creating a striking sight for passengers travelling along this coastal stretch.

The video features the text, “One of the best darshan from Indian railways. SHRI MURUDESHWARA.”

The caption accompanying the post reads, “Indian railways at its best.”

The footage has drawn attention to Murudeshwar, a popular pilgrimage and tourist destination in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district.

Viral Video Captures Murudeshwar Temple From Train

The video shows a passenger moving towards a doorway to get a better view of Murudeshwar Temple as the train travels along the coast. The temple’s towering gopuram and the massive statue of Lord Shiva stand out against the green landscape.

Located on Kanduka Hill, Murudeshwar Temple is surrounded by the Arabian Sea on three sides. Its 123-foot Shiva statue is one of the destination’s most recognisable landmarks, attracting pilgrims and tourists throughout the year.

For passengers travelling along the coastal railway route, the view offers a glimpse of one of Karnataka’s best-known religious landmarks.

Murudeshwar Temple Overlooks the Arabian Sea

Murudeshwar, in Uttara Kannada district, is known for its temple complex, towering Raja Gopuram and statue of Lord Shiva overlooking the Arabian Sea. The destination combines religious significance with coastal scenery, making it popular among devotees and tourists.

The Raja Gopuram rises above the temple entrance, while the surrounding coastline offers sweeping views of the sea. Together, the temple and Shiva statue form a distinctive landmark along Karnataka’s coast.

Konkan Railway Offers Scenic Coastal Journeys

The Konkan Railway route connects several destinations along India’s western coast, passing through parts of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. The railway line is known for its coastal landscapes, tunnels, bridges and views of the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea.

Murudeshwar is served by trains operating along the Konkan Railway corridor. Services connecting destinations along this route include the Matsyagandha Express, Panchaganga Express and Karwar Express, among others. Travellers should check the latest schedules and station stops on official railway platforms before planning their journeys.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted users to share their appreciation for Murudeshwar and the scenic railway route.

One user commented: “Uttara kannada.. Beautiful.”

Second user commented: “Murudeshwar is a famous pilgrimage and tourist destination located on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district. Its biggest attractions are the magnificent statue of Lord Shiva and the Murudeshwar Temple, situated right by the sea. And the best part? This beautiful temple is just around 100 km away from me. ”

Third user commented: “Konkan railway region:”

The reactions highlighted the destination’s religious significance, coastal beauty and appeal to railway travellers.