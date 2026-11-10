The Indian tourism industry has been given an honour internationally, as the renowned Palolem Beach in Goa has made history in the worldwide tourism industry. According to the Global Beach Index 2026 report, the beach was ranked as the best beach in Asia as well as surprising the tourists by being ranked 6th in the list of the top 10 beaches globally. Palolem Beach is also a point of pride for our country as it is the only Asian beach included in the world's top 25 list. This beautiful stretch is located in the Canacona region in South Goa.