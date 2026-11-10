Mixer grinders are a kitchen essential in Indian households. They help in grinding chutneys, making masala powders and batters. There are many brands and models available in the market with different capacities (500W, 750W, 900W & 1000W). However, sometimes it might not be best to go for the expensive models. Choose the one which suits your cooking requirements.

Here are 5 mixer grinders which you can go for.