- Home
- Lifestyle
- Top 5 Mixer Grinders For Indian Cooking: Check Prices, Features And Best Picks For Every Kitchen
Top 5 Mixer Grinders For Indian Cooking: Check Prices, Features And Best Picks For Every Kitchen
Looking for the best mixer grinder for Indian cooking? Explore 5 popular models with their prices, motor power, jar options and key features to find the right appliance for your kitchen.
Keep this in mind before buying a mixer grinder!
Mixer grinders are a kitchen essential in Indian households. They help in grinding chutneys, making masala powders and batters. There are many brands and models available in the market with different capacities (500W, 750W, 900W & 1000W). However, sometimes it might not be best to go for the expensive models. Choose the one which suits your cooking requirements.
Here are 5 mixer grinders which you can go for.
Sujata Dynamix 900W – A solid choice for frequent grinding!
If you are regularly grinding chutneys, masala and batter then the Sujata Dynamix 900W would be a great option. This has a 900W motor and comes with 3 jars. The first jar is 1.5L which can hold larger amounts of liquid, the second is 1L for dry grinding and the last jar is 500ml, great for small grinding like chutneys.
The mixer grinder has a double ball bearing motor. The company says that it has a speed of 22,000 RPM and is perfect for heavy duty long grinding sessions. It can also be used for grinding idli and dosa batter.
Price Range: Rs. 10,000-11,000 online.
Bosch TrueMixx Pro 1000W – Perfect for masala grinding!
If you often make masalas this Bosch TrueMixx Pro 1000W would be perfect. It has a 1000W motor as well as a Pounding Blade perfect for dry grinding.
This has Stone Pounding Technology so it can imitate the traditional way of pounding spices using a mortar and pestle. It also uses the Active Flow Breaker technology to help with batter grinding. This has 3 jars, 1.5L for wet grinding, 1L for dry grinding and 400ml for chutneys.
Price Range: Rs. 11,000-14,000 online.
Philips HL7756 750W – Ideal for everyday cooking!
If you’re using it for everyday cooking tasks such as chutneys, masalas and onion tomato paste then the Philips HL7756 would be great. It has a 750W motor and comes with 3 stainless steel jars. It has 3 speeds and a pulse.
It also has overload protection to help protect the motor. If you’re not doing much heavy grinding this would be perfect for regular use in your home.
Price Range: Rs. 3,000-3,600 online.
Preethi Boltz 1000W – For versatile grinding needs!
If you’re looking for something with a large capacity the Preethi Boltz 1000W would be perfect. It has a 1000W motor and 4 jars. It also has 3 speeds and a pulse.
This can be used for different tasks in your cooking. It can grind chutneys, masalas and wet or dry ingredients. It’s great if you want to do a variety of different grind tasks. Just make sure to check how big the jars are.
Price Range: Rs. 5,500-7,300 online.
Sujata MG03 1000W – Top pick for heavy usage!
If you’re doing heavy grinding at home then the Sujata MG03 1000W would be perfect. It has a 1000W motor so because it has a large capacity motor you can use this for regular grinding but also heavy duty.
Make sure to check what jars come with this mixer grinder. Also check the size of the jars, extra attachments and warranty. It’s great for families needing to grind lots of ingredients at once.
Price Range: Rs. 11,000-13,000 online.
Things to Consider:
Consider what the jars are like, how many jars come with it, capacity, quality of blades, overload protection, noise level, warranty and service facilities in your area.
Most people will find that a 750W would be sufficient for your regular cooking. However, if you’re regularly grinding tough ingredients then a 900W or 1000W would be better. However, just because it has a higher wattage doesn’t mean it will be the best at grinding. Choose something which suits your cooking needs and budget.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.