A Konkan Railway staff member rescued a 22-year-old passenger attempting to alight from a moving train at Murdeshwar Railway Station in Karnataka. The dramatic CCTV footage has gone viral, and KRCL honoured the employee with a ₹10,000 cash reward.

A Konkan Railway employee has received widespread praise after rescuing a 22-year-old passenger from a potentially fatal accident at Murdeshwar Railway Station in Karnataka. The life-saving act, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media, with many commending the employee's alertness and swift response. In recognition of his courageous act, the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) awarded him a cash reward of ₹10,000.

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Quick Action Prevents Major Accident

The incident occurred at Murdeshwar Railway Station when Train No. 16312 was departing the platform. Ganapati Naik, a pointsman with Konkan Railway, noticed a passenger attempting to alight from the train after it had already started moving.

The passenger, who was travelling from Kochuveli in Kerala to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, lost his balance while trying to get off the moving train and came dangerously close to the gap between the train and the platform. Realising the imminent danger, Naik immediately rushed towards him, caught hold of the passenger, and pulled him to safety, preventing what could have been a fatal accident.

The entire rescue was captured on the station's CCTV cameras, clearly showing Naik's swift response at a critical moment.

Konkan Railway Honours Employee's Bravery

Konkan Railway shared the CCTV footage on its official Instagram account, praising Naik's alertness and dedication to duty. The organisation described his timely intervention as an act that prevented a major tragedy.

To recognise his exemplary courage and prompt action, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited presented Naik with a cash reward of ₹10,000.

Rescue Video Goes Viral

The CCTV footage has since gone viral across social media platforms, attracting thousands of views and comments. Many users praised Naik for his professionalism, courage, and presence of mind, describing him as a real-life hero whose timely action saved a young passenger's life.

Social Media Users Stress Railway Safety

While many users applauded the pointsman's bravery, several also criticised the passenger for attempting to alight from a moving train despite repeated safety warnings issued by Indian Railways.

Many commented that such reckless behaviour could have resulted in a fatal accident and also placed railway staff and fellow passengers at risk. Some users even called for stricter penalties, including hefty fines, for passengers who attempt to board or alight from moving trains in violation of railway safety rules.

The incident once again highlights the importance of following railway safety guidelines and the vital role played by alert railway personnel in preventing accidents.