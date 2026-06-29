Feeling super stressed? Your body is likely flooded with the cortisol hormone, which messes with your sleep, weight, and immunity. But yoga experts have a fix: a 40-second exercise called 'Simhasana' or Lion's Breath. It activates your body's 'calm down' mode by stimulating the vagus nerve, which helps bring cortisol levels down.

Office deadlines, never-ending traffic jams, and constant mobile notifications. Stress has become a permanent fixture in our lives. And with stress comes a wave of the cortisol hormone in our bodies. If this hormone stays high for too long, it can ruin your sleep, lead to belly fat, and even cause high sugar and blood pressure. But according to yoga experts, you can hit the brakes on cortisol with a simple 40-second exercise. It's called ‘Simhasana’ or Lion’s Breath.

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1. How does this tongue-out exercise actually work?

Think of your body as having two modes. The first is the Sympathetic mode, which is your 'fight or flight' or stress mode. The second is the Parasympathetic mode, your 'rest and digest' or calm mode. When we're stressed, we get stuck in the Sympathetic mode, and our cortisol levels shoot up.

Simhasana activates the vagus nerve. This nerve runs all the way from your brain to your stomach. When it gets activated, it sends a signal to your body saying, “The danger is over, you can relax now.” Your heart rate slows down, your blood pressure drops, and your cortisol levels start to fall. A 2023 study in the ‘International Journal of Yoga’ found that just one minute of Lion’s Breath can reduce salivary cortisol by up to 25%.

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2. What's the 40-second rule?

It's super simple. Sit comfortably on a chair or the floor with your spine straight.

- Step 1: Take a deep breath in through your nose, filling up your chest.

- Step 2: Open your mouth as wide as you can. Stick your tongue out as far as possible, trying to touch your chin. Open your eyes wide and look upwards or at the space between your eyebrows.

- Step 3: Now, make a 'ha' sound from your throat and exhale forcefully. It should sound like a lion's roar. Feel your stomach empty out.

- Step 4: Hold this position for 5-6 seconds. Then, breathe in again through your nose.

Do this 4-6 times. The whole process takes about 40-50 seconds. For best results, do it 2-3 times a day, especially when you feel stressed or right before you go to sleep.

3. Are there any other benefits?

It's not just about cortisol. This exercise also releases tension in your throat, face, and jaw. It’s great for people who grind their teeth or clench their jaw. It also stimulates the thyroid gland. The increased blood flow to your face can even give your skin a nice glow. Many singers and public speakers do this before going on stage to clear their throat and calm their nerves. It can also help people with insomnia fall asleep.

4. Who should avoid it?

If you have a sore throat, tonsil infection, or an injury in your knee or ankle that makes sitting on the floor difficult, just do it while sitting on a chair. If you are pregnant, please consult your doctor first. If you have high blood pressure, be careful while exhaling forcefully as it might make you feel dizzy; do it slowly.

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5. Is this a substitute for medicine?

No. This is a stress management tool. If you have chronic anxiety, depression, or any hormonal disorders, you must see a doctor. Simhasana gives your nervous system temporary relief; it doesn't fix the root cause. If you are on medication, do not stop it without talking to your doctor.

The bottom line is this: when you feel stressed, just shut your laptop, and for 40 seconds, stick your tongue out and roar. People might think you're crazy, but who cares? Your cortisol is dropping, and that's all that matters. The remote control to your body is in your own hands.