Our health is in our own hands. When you buy mosquito repellent products, you must check for these things: Check the CIR number: Look for the CIR (Central Insecticide Registration) number on any mosquito stick or coil packet you buy. This number means the product is legal and has been certified in government labs for safe chemical levels. Don't trust blindly: Don't get fooled just by seeing 'Herbal' or '100% Organic' written on the packet. Trust them only if you see government-approved seals. Expert recommendation: It's best to use products from registered brands that have a good reputation in the market. We shouldn't poison the air we breathe just to kill mosquitoes. So, be careful when you buy these sticks.

Mosquito Facts: You Cannot Hide From Them Even in Complete Darkness at Night, Read Details!