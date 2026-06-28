Mosquito Sticks: Using These At Home? Lab Tests Reveal Shocking Results!
Doctors are warning that some fake mosquito sticks we use at home could be deadly. Find out all the details in this report.
Life-threatening mosquito sticks
Complete violation of rules
The packets often claim they are made from natural herbs like neem, tulsi, and citronella. But lab tests tell a shocking story. These illegal incense sticks contain dangerous and unapproved pesticides like 'Dimefluthrin' and 'Meperfluthrin' in very high amounts, which is against government rules.
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Shocking information from doctors
What should the public do?
Our health is in our own hands. When you buy mosquito repellent products, you must check for these things: Check the CIR number: Look for the CIR (Central Insecticide Registration) number on any mosquito stick or coil packet you buy. This number means the product is legal and has been certified in government labs for safe chemical levels. Don't trust blindly: Don't get fooled just by seeing 'Herbal' or '100% Organic' written on the packet. Trust them only if you see government-approved seals. Expert recommendation: It's best to use products from registered brands that have a good reputation in the market. We shouldn't poison the air we breathe just to kill mosquitoes. So, be careful when you buy these sticks.
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