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Why this Karnataka Village Is Known as Cherrapunji of the South and Cobra Capital of India
Agumbe in Karnataka is known as the Cherrapunji of the South and the Cobra Capital of India due to its heavy rainfall and rich biodiversity. The village is famous for its rainforests, king cobras, waterfalls and scenic trekking destinations.
The Beauty of Agumbe
Nestled in the heart of the Western Ghats, Agumbe is a paradise for nature lovers.
Renowned for its mist-covered hills, cascading waterfalls and dense rainforests, this picturesque destination is often referred to as the 'Cherrapunji of South India' because of its exceptionally high rainfall.
Agumbe is also known for its rich biodiversity, making it one of Karnataka's most captivating natural destinations. Here's a closer look at the breathtaking beauty and unique charm of Agumbe.
A Paradise for Nature Lovers
Agumbe, located in Tirthahalli taluk of Karnataka's Shivamogga district, is one of the most scenic destinations in the Western Ghats.
Away from the crowds of popular hill stations, Agumbe offers a peaceful retreat, making it an ideal destination for those seeking tranquillity amidst nature.
Spectacular Waterfalls
During the monsoon season, Agumbe transforms into a lush green paradise. Barkana Falls, one of the tallest waterfalls in India, is among its most spectacular attractions.
Other popular waterfalls, including Jogigundi Falls, Onake Abbi Falls and Kudlu Theertha Falls, also attract a large number of visitors.
The trekking trails leading through dense forests to these waterfalls offer an unforgettable experience for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike.
Cobra Capital of India
Agumbe is widely known as the 'Cobra Capital of India' because of its thriving population of king cobras.
The Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS), founded by renowned herpetologist Romulus Whitaker, plays a vital role in the conservation of king cobras and the region's unique ecosystem.
The nearby Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary is also home to a rich variety of rare birds, butterflies and other wildlife, making Agumbe a haven for nature and wildlife enthusiasts.
Sunset Views and the Legacy of Malgudi Days
Agumbe's Sunset Point is one of its most popular tourist attractions. It offers breathtaking views of the sun setting over the valley, with dense forests stretching towards the Arabian Sea.
Agumbe also holds a special place in Indian television history, as the iconic television series 'Malgudi Days' was filmed at the historic Doddamane (Big House), which continues to attract visitors from across the country.
Best Time to Visit Agumbe
Kundadri Betta and Nishani Motte are among the most popular trekking destinations near Agumbe, offering breathtaking views and memorable trekking experiences.
The best time to experience Agumbe's lush monsoon beauty is from June to September, while the period from October to February is ideal for visiting in pleasant weather, making it perfect for sightseeing, trekking and exploring the region's natural attractions.
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