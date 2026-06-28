Nestled in the heart of the Western Ghats, Agumbe is a paradise for nature lovers.

Renowned for its mist-covered hills, cascading waterfalls and dense rainforests, this picturesque destination is often referred to as the 'Cherrapunji of South India' because of its exceptionally high rainfall.

Agumbe is also known for its rich biodiversity, making it one of Karnataka's most captivating natural destinations. Here's a closer look at the breathtaking beauty and unique charm of Agumbe.