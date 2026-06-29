Fatty Liver: 6 Snacks You Can Enjoy Without Worry While Keeping Your Health in Check!
Fatty liver is a condition where too much fat builds up in your liver. It's mainly of two types: one caused by drinking alcohol and the other, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Got a Fatty Liver? Here Are 6 Snacks You Can Safely Eat
Fatty liver happens when extra fat gathers in your liver. There are two kinds: alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Main causes include being overweight, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Your diet plays a big role in managing it. Here are six snacks you can safely enjoy.
Eat almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds
Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds are packed with healthy fats and protein. The key is to eat them raw or dry-roasted, and make sure they are unsalted.
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You can have plain paneer cubes or a mozzarella string cheese stick.
Paneer is a great source of protein and calcium. You can have plain paneer cubes or a mozzarella string cheese stick. Just remember to eat it in moderation. Full-fat paneer has a lot of saturated fat and calories, so how you prepare it and how much you eat is very important.
Antioxidants in avocado help prevent fatty liver
Avocados contain plenty of monounsaturated fats, which help lower lipid levels in the blood. They are also loaded with antioxidants like Vitamin E that protect the liver.
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You can have curd with berries or in a smoothie.
Curd is full of probiotics and protein. It supports your gut health and helps maintain good metabolic health. You can have it with some berries or blend it into a smoothie.
Eggs are an excellent source of protein and healthy fats.
Eggs are a fantastic source of protein and healthy fats. For a liver-friendly option, just have them with a little salt and pepper. When you eat them in moderation, eggs are excellent for your liver's health. They provide the high-quality protein needed to repair liver cells and also contain choline.
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