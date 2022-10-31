Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 31 to November 6

Aries:

Ganesha says: This week, you will have to avoid raising disputed and old issues of the past, in order to maintain a better love relationship. Especially when your partner is in a good bend,

then you have to avoid doing anything that will spoil their turn for any reason. This week, you will need to be a little more careful in your married life. Because Venus will be present in your

seventh house this week, it is possible that some outsider will try to create distance between you and your spouse. But at this time the good thing will be that by establishing harmony and

trust in each other, both of you will be able to solve every situation together.

Taurus:

Ganesha says: For single people, this week will bring something special in itself. Because chances are that this week, your eyes may be blown away by someone special. In such a situation, if you rise and sit in your social circle, then the chances of meeting someone special soon can increase. So expand your social circle. This week when the Moon will transit in the seventh house of your zodiac, then you will realize that no matter what the circumstances, your life partner is the only person who stands by you like a pillar. Due to which your faith, trust, love and pride in them will increase more and more. You would like to spend your precious time with your partner, in which you will also get a lot of success.

Gemini:

Ganesha says: According to the love horoscope, this week Venus being in the fifth ie love house will see an improvement in the love life of most of the loving people of your zodiac. However, in the beginning of the week, you will not be able to give enough time to your partner. But after the middle of the week, you would like to spend the rest of the time in the arms of your lover, being able to complete all the work in the field ahead of time. This week you will be able to know the different qualities of your life partner. Due to which you will realize that, once again you are falling in love with them. This will give success to both of you in bringing newness in the relationship. At the same time, both of you will be able to forget all the grievances of each other and take any important decision related to your married life.

Virgo:

Ganesha says if you are thinking of introducing your loved one to your family members this week, then you should refrain from doing so right now. Because being in the fourth house of

Venus, it is possible that during this time you may not hear favorable news from your parents about your lover. Circumstances can test your patience and patience this week in married life.

Because Saturn will be in your seventh house, due to which you will have a lot of difficulties. In such a situation, it will be best for you to wait for all these adversity to pass by keeping yourself under control.

Libra:

Ganesha says: with Venus in the third house this week, you will feel a lack of passion and romance in your love affairs, which can make your partner unhappy even if you do not want to. Also, this lover's displeasure will become the main source of your stress increase in different areas of your life as well. This week, you may come to know something related to your spouse's past, which you never wanted to know. Due to this, there will be a dispute between both of you, as well as distance in the relationship is also possible.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says: For this entire week, your love life will continue as normal. But the presence of Venus in the second house throughout this week will save you from saying anything wrong or harsh to your beloved. Otherwise, your lover may be hurt by the words you say, due to which you may even have to repent. Between you and your spouse, the interference of a stranger can become a major reason for conflict this week. In such a situation, both of you will need to understand that instead of another person, only both of you can resolve every dispute between yourself.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says: This week it is possible that in spite of understanding your financial situation well, your loved one may make many kinds of unnecessary demands from you. In such a situation, instead of taking money on loan from someone to fulfill these demands, you have to learn to says no in front of them. Otherwise you will find yourself always bothering like this. Due to Venus being in the Ascendant this week, you may have to hear a lot of criticism from your partner, after which there is a possibility of confusion in your mind regarding your work efficiency. In such a situation, it would be better for you to continue your efforts towards more hard work, not letting negative thoughts dominate your mind.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says: You, who were experiencing the lack of true love in your life till now, are likely to see some improvement in them. Because it is possible that you may go to a party with your friends or someone close to you this week, where your heart can be laid on a special person. This week you will need to be a little more careful in your married life. Because with the presence of Venus on the twelfth house, it is possible that some outsider will try to create distance between you and your spouse. But at this time, the good thing would be that by

establishing rapport and trust in each other, both of you will be able to solve every situation together.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says: There will be many such situations this week, when you will face some disappointment in love affairs. But this week in spite of these disappointments, you will not get

much discouraged and you will lead a normal life as if nothing happened. Throughout this week, Mars will be present in your seventh house, ace. In this, you have to understand that just

like every change there is some problem in the beginning. Similarly, married life also has its side effects. And this week, you may have to face some problems due to these changes.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says: According to the love horoscope, this week will prove to be strong in your love life. In such a situation, you will feel happy in the relationship with each other and will make up your mind to make each other your companion. For married people of this sign, this week will be much better than usual. Because during this entire week, there will be no upheaval between you and your spouse. Due to which you can spend a good time with your spouse.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says: If you were still single and waiting for someone special, then this week you can get many auspicious signs due to the luck of Venus in the ninth house. Because it is possible that some unknown person may enter your life, exposing the love feelings in your heart. This week, while carrying out the responsibilities of family life well, you will realize that you should now expand in your married life. You will also talk to your partner about this. But for this, if you make the atmosphere something romantic, then your chances of getting work can increase.

Pisces:

Ganesha says: If due to some reason you were running a dispute or quarrel with your loved one, then do not let any third person interfere in your relationship this week. Otherwise a big standoff may arise between you and the beloved, because of the same person. This week, due to the transit of Saturn in the eleventh house, your aspirations regarding luxury will be at the peak, due to which you can even plan to go on a trip to some beautiful mountains with your spouse. However, during this time you are strictly instructed to keep financial expenses in mind. Because yoga is being made that on this journey both of you will get a chance to come closer to each other, but for this you may have to spend a large part of your income.