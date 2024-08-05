Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 5 to August 11, 2024

Aries:

Ganesha says this week you will see positive changes in your love life. You can make an idea to make your love mate your life partner and for this you can also talk to them, there is every possibility of getting a positive answer. During this, many couples can go for a picnic together on a picnic spot. In the middle of this week, the intoxication of the happiness of married life will remain on your mind and heart. Because of which you will find yourself in the arms of your partner whenever you get the time. During this time, both of you will communicate with each other openly, you will also make your partner aware of the circumstances of your life.

Taurus:

Ganesha says this week the people falling in love will be able to establish open communication with their lover. Due to which you will also realize that these things will work to dissolve the juice in your love and your sweetheart will please your mind with his sweet and sweet thing during this period and this period will be the time to move forward in your love. If till now you used to think that marriage is just a matter of agreements, then this week you will get an opportunity to experience the reality by proving yourself wrong. Because during this time you will know that it was the best event of your life, after which you will find yourself closer to your partner.

Gemini:

Ganesha says this week; all personal relationships of the loving natives will be sensitive and delicate because the presence of retrograde Jupiter in your twelfth house can give you problems, which you may have to bear for a long time. Therefore, at this time it would be better for you to bring a change in your nature and keep you busy as much as possible. From the point of view of married life, this time can prove to be a bit difficult for you.

Cancer:

Ganesha says you who were feeling the lack of true love in your life till now, there seems to be some improvement in it as it is possible that you will go to a party with your friends or close ones this week, where your heart It can happen on a particular person. On the other hand, married people will realize this week that you are depriving yourself of the wonderful moments of married life while fulfilling the additional responsibilities of family members and workplace. So this week you and your spouse will need to spend some alone time in married life, for which you will have to do things from the beginning.

Leo:

Ganesha says you will need to be careful while talking to friends this week. If possible, avoid talking to both of them together, because yoga is being created that some such situation may

arise after which you have to take the side of one of your friend and lover. This can cause you to favor one and lose the support of the other. Many difficult situations are expected in you life at this time. However, to overcome these situations, you will expect emotional support from your spouse. But due to not getting much support from the partner, a feeling of disappointment may arise in you.

Virgo:

Ganesha says this week you will have to control yourself and prevent any third person from coming in between your partner. For this it is important that if there is any problem going on in your love relationship, then do not tell about it to any third person. Otherwise, it is possible that that person may take advantage of him and increase your trouble. Talking about newly married people this week, you can make up your mind to do your family planning. However, before thinking about this, you will need to tell your partner about this desire as well.

Libra:

Ganesha says by spending time with love mate, you will forget the troubles of life in the middle of this week, due to which your love mate will understand you completely and behave friendly. Your love life will attain heights at this time. You may also get a chance to spend intimate moments with your love mate. Talking about married people, this week you will have small quarrels with your spouse over unnecessary matters. But by the end of the evening, you will realize your mistake, after which you will be seen apologizing to them without wasting any time.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says the spring of happiness will return again in love life. Problems coming in love life will be overcome, because this week you will be able to overcome every problem with your love mate. You will feel good meeting a member of Love mate’s house. Some people of this zodiac can give a gift of their choice to make their love mate happy. The people of this zodiac who got married recently can go to some beautiful place with their partner, which will increase your closeness with your spouse during this time and both of you will be seen looking for moments of comfort in each other's arms.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says that single people are going to need the most this week to change their habit of falling in love with someone of opposite sex every day. Especially if you want to get into a true love relationship with someone now, then you have to prepare yourself for it and change all your bad habits. However, when you finally introduce your dilemma to him, he will understand and give you a hug. So instead of waiting for the last moment, keep your current circumstances informed to your partner in advance.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says if you are thinking of proposing a friend this week, then doing so will be harmful for you. Because this will not only spoil the relationship between the two of you, but you can also lose a good friend. At the same time, this week the retrograde Jupiter being in your first house will make the daily conflict with your spouse from bad to worse. Due to which there will be an atmosphere of unrest in the family. This can be troublesome for everyone.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says from the point of view of your love life, this week will make you feel comfortable. On the other hand, if you were still running away from love affairs, then during this time you will also try to tie yourself in a love bond with a good person. That is, your meeting with a special person is possible this week. This week will be good for married people. Because your spouse will understand your feelings very well at this time and will treat you and your family fairly. Due to this, you will also feel an increase in love towards them.

Pisces:

Ganesha says this week, if you have been troubled by some habit of your lover for a long time, then you will need to sit down and have an important dialogue with your partner regarding this. In such a situation, you should share the things of your mind with the lover. This will help to clear many misunderstandings coming between you two. Taking good advantage of this time, newly married people can also decide to increase their married life. This time is going to be very good for him too

Latest Videos