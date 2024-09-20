Is deity happy with your puja rituals? Here's how you can find out!

Lifestyle
There are several ways to know if the deity is satisfied with your puja. You can understand it if you pay a little attention.
You offer prasad regularly during puja. If someone arrives when you are distributing prasad, then understand that the deity is satisfied.
If the flower of the puja falls from the head of the deity, then it is understood that the deity is blessing you and is satisfied with your puja.
If the smoke of the incense goes towards the deity during the puja, then it is understood that the deity is satisfied with your puja.
The deity is satisfied if you worship with a calm mind. If the mind is not fickle during worship, then the deity will be satisfied with your worship.
If the lamp goes out during the puja, then it is understood that the deity is not satisfied with the puja.
Be sure to prostrate after worship. But if you are obstructed for any reason, then it is understood that the deity is not satisfied with your puja.