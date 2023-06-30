Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lonavala to Mahabaleshwar: 7 Maharashtra destinations for monsoon lovers

    Discover the enchanting monsoon destinations in Maharashtra! From misty Lonavala and serene Matheran to captivating Mahabaleshwar and vibrant Kaas Plateau, explore the lush beauty of these scenic locations and create unforgettable memories amidst the rain-soaked landscapes. Maharashtra beckons you for a monsoon adventure like no other!

    Lonavala to Mahabaleshwar: 7 Maharashtra destinations for monsoon lovers
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Maharashtra, a land blessed with picturesque landscapes and diverse natural beauty, becomes even more magical during the monsoon season. The arrival of rain breathes life into its lush greenery, cascading waterfalls, and mist-covered mountains, making it a paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. In this article, we invite you to embark on a journey through Maharashtra's best places to visit during the monsoon, where you can witness the state's captivating beauty in its full glory.

    Lonavala and Khandala
    Nestled amidst the Sahyadri Mountains, Lonavala and Khandala are twin hill stations known for their misty valleys, splendid waterfalls, and panoramic views. The monsoon adds a touch of magic to these destinations, transforming them into a lush paradise. Don't miss the breathtaking sights of Bhushi Dam, Rajmachi Point, and the majestic Kune Falls while enjoying the pleasant weather and savoring hot cups of chai.

    Matheran 
    Matheran, a quaint hill station located near Mumbai, is a serene retreat during the monsoon season. The lush greenery, misty atmosphere, and cascading waterfalls make it a perfect escape from the bustling city life. Explore the breathtaking viewpoints like Panorama Point and Charlotte Lake, take leisurely walks through the rain-washed pathways, and enjoy a ride on the toy train, which becomes even more charming amidst the misty backdrop.

    Amboli
    Tucked away in the Sahyadri Hills, Amboli is a hidden gem that comes alive during the monsoon season. Known as the "Cherrapunji of Maharashtra," it receives abundant rainfall, resulting in a mesmerizing landscape of misty forests, gushing waterfalls, and blooming flowers. Trek through the dense jungles to reach the captivating sights of Amboli Waterfall and Shirgaonkar Point, and immerse yourself in the tranquility of nature amidst the rain-washed surroundings.

    Kaas Plateau 
    Kaas Plateau, also known as the "Valley of Flowers," is a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site that becomes a riot of colors during the monsoon season. The plateau is adorned with an incredible variety of wildflowers, creating a breathtaking sight for nature enthusiasts. Take a leisurely stroll through the vibrant meadows, witness rare flora and fauna, and capture the beauty of the plateau, which becomes even more enchanting after a refreshing rain shower.

    Mahabaleshwar
    Mahabaleshwar, nestled in the Western Ghats, is a popular hill station renowned for its scenic beauty and pleasant climate. During the monsoon, the hill station transforms into a vibrant paradise adorned with lush greenery and numerous waterfalls. Visit famous viewpoints like Arthur's Seat and Wilson Point, indulge in strawberry picking at the farms, and take peaceful boat rides on the serene Venna Lake for an unforgettable monsoon experience.

    Maharashtra offers a plethora of mesmerizing destinations to explore during the monsoon season. From the mist-covered hills of Lonavala and Khandala to the serene charm of Matheran and the vibrant beauty of Kaas Plateau, each place has its unique allure. Immerse yourself in the natural splendor of Maharashtra and create unforgettable memories amidst the rains.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
