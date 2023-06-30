Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From anti-oxidant capabilities to digestive health: 7 reasons to embrace turmeric in daily life

    Discover the incredible benefits of turmeric! From reducing inflammation and boosting brain health to fighting cancer and enhancing skin appearance, this golden spice offers a natural and powerful way to improve your overall well-being. Embrace turmeric's golden goodness for a healthier, happier life!

    From anti-oxidant capabilities to digestive health: 7 reasons to embrace turmeric in daily life ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

    Turmeric, a vibrant yellow spice derived from the Curcuma longa plant, has been treasured for centuries due to its numerous health benefits. This golden-hued ingredient, commonly found in curry powders and Asian cuisine, boasts a potent bioactive compound called curcumin. Beyond adding a touch of flavor to your dishes, turmeric offers a wide array of advantages that can enhance your overall well-being. In this article, we explore seven incredible benefits of incorporating turmeric into your daily life.

    Increased Antioxidant Capacity
    Turmeric's curcumin content is known for its potent antioxidant properties, which help combat oxidative stress and protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. This may contribute to reducing the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and age-related macular degeneration.

    Powerful Anti-Inflammatory Properties
    Curcumin, the active component in turmeric, possesses potent anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce chronic inflammation in the body. By neutralizing harmful free radicals and inhibiting inflammatory pathways, turmeric may provide relief from conditions like arthritis, joint pain, and inflammatory bowel disease.

    Enhanced Brain Health and Cognitive Function
    The neuroprotective qualities of turmeric are well-documented. Curcumin aids in promoting brain health by crossing the blood-brain barrier and targeting molecular pathways linked to cognitive decline. Regular consumption of turmeric may aid in improving memory, attention span, and overall cognitive function.

    Potential Anti-Cancer Effects
    Curcumin has shown promise in combating cancer by targeting multiple pathways involved in tumor development, growth, and metastasis. Its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-angiogenic properties make turmeric a potential ally in cancer prevention and as a complementary treatment alongside conventional therapies.

    Improved Heart Health
    Curcumin's ability to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress contributes to improved heart health. Regular consumption of turmeric may lower cholesterol levels, prevent plaque buildup in arteries, and reduce the risk of heart disease. It also supports healthy blood pressure levels and helps maintain optimal cardiovascular function.

    Enhanced Skin Health and Appearance
    The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric make it a beneficial ingredient for promoting healthy skin. Turmeric may help reduce acne, improve skin elasticity, and diminish the signs of aging. Applying turmeric topically or consuming it regularly can help achieve a natural, radiant complexion.

    Support for Digestive Health
    Turmeric has been traditionally used to support digestive health. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help alleviate symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and ulcerative colitis. Additionally, turmeric aids in stimulating bile production, enhancing liver function, and promoting efficient digestion.
     

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Lonavala to Mahabaleshwar: 7 Maharashtra destinations for monsoon lovers ATG EIA

    Lonavala to Mahabaleshwar: 7 Maharashtra destinations for monsoon lovers

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant MSW

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant

    World Asteroid Day 2023: Theme, significance, history, date; Why International Asteroid Day is celebrated? ADC

    World Asteroid Day 2023: Theme, significance, history, date; Why International Asteroid Day is celebrated?

    Men Health 101: What is male infertility? Know causes and risk elements RBA

    Men's Health 101: What is male infertility? Know causes and risk elements

    Numerology Prediction for June 30 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign AJR

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign

    SHOCKING Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage snt

    SHOCKING! Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down AJR

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    snooker Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine? osf

    Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine?

    US to sell MQ-9B drones at a price 27 percent lower than paid by other nations: Report

    US to sell MQ-9B drones to India at a price 27% lower than paid by other nations: Report

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon