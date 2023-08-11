Panipuri to Samosas-7 Indian snacks to enjoy during weekend parties

Lifestyle
Certainly! Indian snacks are known for their rich flavours and variety. Here are seven delicious Indian snacks that you can enjoy during weekend parties.
These deep-fried pastry pockets are usually filled with spiced potatoes and peas. They're a staple at Indian gatherings and are often served with mint chutney or tamarind sauce.
Gol gappa stuffed with boiled potato, chickpea, yoghurt, and green, sweet and sour tamarind chutney is delicious.
Deep-fried, hollow, crisp puris filled with sweet and sour tamarind chutney, and spicy chutney, topped with sweet yoghurt, is yummy.
Aloo chaat is a tangy and spicy potato dish that's famous street food in India. It's made with boiled potatoes, spices, chutneys, and sometimes yoghurt.
These are deep-fried fritters made from various ingredients like potatoes, onions, spinach, or paneer, coated in a spiced chickpea flour batter.
Marinated and grilled chicken pieces served with mint chutney are a great option for those who enjoy non-vegetarian snacks.
Cubes of marinated paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are skewered and grilled or roasted. This dish is flavorful and a great option for vegetarians.