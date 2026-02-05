BJP and Congress leaders have condemned DMK minister MRK Panneerselvam for his alleged derogatory 'panipuri sellers' remark against North Indians. BJP MPs called the statement 'shameless' and stressed the importance of unity for 'Viksit Bharat'.

Political Outrage Over DMK Leader's Remarks

BJP leaders on Thursday condemned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MRK Panneerselvam's alleged statement targeting North Indians. The minister in the Tamil Nadu government allegedly made derogatory remarks against North Indians, calling them "panipuri sellers" and "table cleaners." Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Darshan Singh Choudhary said that such statements undermine prosperity in North India. "This is a shameless and problematic statement. Such people try to ruin the Sanatani atmosphere of North India. They should not engage in such practices," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal provided a pluralistic stance, saying that everyone's contribution must be "accepted well," underscoring the potential role in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. "Every person, be it a labourer, entrepreneur or an industrialist, has an important role to play in the economy of the nation. Everyone's contribution and role must be accepted well. We are moving towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and everyone's contribution will play an important role in realising it," the BJP MP said.

Congress leader Udit Raj said, "I condemn his statement. Even though I agree that South India is ahead of North India in terms of industrialisation, the services sector, technology and education sectors," Raj said.

DMK Gears Up for Elections

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi chaired the party's Election Manifesto Committee meeting yesterday at the party headquarters, Arivalayam, in Chennai. She said alliance talks are ongoing with the Congress party, adding that decisions on the number of constituencies will be made by the negotiation committee, and any new party joining the alliance will be announced by the Chief Minister.

The developments come as Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the official election schedule.