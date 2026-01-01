Today, theleadless pacemaker, a new advancement, is quietly reshaping cardiac care. It is a capsule-sized device placed directly inside the heart without surgical cuts or external leads.

Cardiac conditions have been on a constant rise in recent years, particularly in the elderly population. As the cases increase, the need for safer procedures that guarantee greater procedural safety, faster recovery, enhanced infection-resistance, and longer functional device longevity has become increasingly important.

While for decades now, conventional pacemakers have offered life-saving support for patients with heart rhythm issues or coronary blockages, they come with limitations. They are not suitable for high-risk individuals, particularly elderly patients battling ongoing infections or those who have venous blockages in one or both hands.

Dr. Kumar Kenchappa, Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital Hebbal explains, “traditional pacemakers require a pocket under the skin and wires that run into the heart. In patients who already have infections or poor skin healing, this becomes risky. Leadless pacemakers eliminate wires completely and are implanted through a tiny puncture in the groin. This makes them far safer, minimally invasive, and almost infection-free.”

Unlike older devices, leadless pacemakers do not require chest incisions, repeated dressings, or prolonged hospitalization. Most patients are able to walk the very next day. The device also has a significantly longer life, up to 20 years making it particularly suitable for elderly individuals who cannot undergo multiple procedures.

A Case That Reflects the Need

Recently, Manipal Hospital Hebbaltreated a 78-year-old woman who had been struggling with cellulitis – a severe skin infection in both her legs and was scheduled for a lower-limb grafting procedure. During her pre-surgery evaluation, the team discovered that she had an extremely low heart rate, known as bradycardia medically and a complete heart block making the heart’s electrical signals travel erratically.

In this case, stabilization of the heart rate and heart’s conductive functions prior to the skin-graft surgery for the legs, was extremely crucial. However, conventional pacemaker was not an option due to her active infection, which greatly increased the risk of complications. “To help her undergo the essential limb surgery safely, we first placed a temporary pacemaker. Once the surgery was completed, we implanted a leadless pacemaker—an ideal choice for her condition and infection risk. The procedure took just about 30 minutes, and the patient was stable and mobile soon after. She continues to recover well as her limb graft heals,” says Dr. Kumar Kenchappa.

A Step Forward for Accessible Advanced Care

Leadless pacemakers are still emerging in India, with only a limited number of centres offering the technology. The procedure performed at Manipal Hospital Hebbal marks its first case of leadless pacemaker implantation, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to bringing clinically advanced, safer, and patient-centric cardiac solutions to the community. “At Manipal Hospital Hebbal, our focus is always on choosing what is safest and most appropriate for each patient. For elderly individuals or those with infections, this technology can be life-changing,” Dr. Kumar Kenchappa emphasizes.

Bradycardia (low heart rate), dizziness, blackouts, unexplained fatigue, or frequent fainting should never be ignored—especially in older adults. Early diagnosis and timely pacing support can prevent life-threatening complications. The Cardiology team at Manipal Hospital Hebbal is available to help you make an informed decision about heart rhythm care.