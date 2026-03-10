You can clean your old teddy bear and hang it on your door as a decoration. To make it look even more beautiful, you can add ribbons, small flowers, or even some fairy lights.
A damaged teddy bear may be stuffed with fresh cotton and used as a cushion. Putting it on the sofa or your child's bed will enhance the decor.
You can place a small pot inside the teddy bear to turn it into a cute planter cover. This can be a unique and fun decor idea for your balcony or your kid's room.
If you have small children at home, you can use the old teddy bear as a prop for storytelling or like a puppet. This makes telling stories to kids much more fun.
For a special occasion, you can decorate a small gift box with a teddy bear, making it part of the gift wrapping. This will make the gift look extra special and attractive.
Bengaluru’s Spring Surprise: The City That Blooms Pink
February Gardening Guide: 7 Stunning Flowers You Can Grow Right Now
Republic Day getaway: Coorg to Mysore-7 weekend trips from Bengaluru
Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 plants that don't need sunlight