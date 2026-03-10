English

Sweeten your Gudi Padwa with these home-made dishes

Gudi Padwa marks the Maharashtrian New Year, and no celebration is complete without a feast. Here are some classic dishes you can prepare at home.
Kothimbir Vadi

You can easily find these in their crispy form. Kothimbir Vadi is specially made with rice flour, asafoetida (hing), and fresh coriander. 

Image credits: Getty
Puran Poli

On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, you must try Puran Poli. You can make this sweet flatbread with a stuffing of chana dal and jaggery. 

Image credits: Getty
Masala Bhaat

You can easily prepare Masala Bhaat right at home. Adding plenty of vegetables and whole spices will make it even more delicious.

Image credits: Getty
Batata Bhaji

For the Gudi Padwa feast, you can also make Batata Bhaji. This spicy potato curry is a perfect side dish to serve with hot puris or chapatis (poli).

Image credits: Getty
Shrikhand

You can make Shrikhand from homemade strained yogurt. Add saffron (kesar), cardamom (elaichi), and dry fruits to make it rich and flavourful. 

Image credits: Getty
Aamti

You can easily make Aamti using tur dal. It has a unique tangy and spicy flavour that you will surely love. It pairs perfectly with steamed rice.

Image credits: Getty

