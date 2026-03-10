You can easily find these in their crispy form. Kothimbir Vadi is specially made with rice flour, asafoetida (hing), and fresh coriander.
On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, you must try Puran Poli. You can make this sweet flatbread with a stuffing of chana dal and jaggery.
You can easily prepare Masala Bhaat right at home. Adding plenty of vegetables and whole spices will make it even more delicious.
For the Gudi Padwa feast, you can also make Batata Bhaji. This spicy potato curry is a perfect side dish to serve with hot puris or chapatis (poli).
You can make Shrikhand from homemade strained yogurt. Add saffron (kesar), cardamom (elaichi), and dry fruits to make it rich and flavourful.
You can easily make Aamti using tur dal. It has a unique tangy and spicy flavour that you will surely love. It pairs perfectly with steamed rice.
Got Old Teddy Bears? Try These 5 Creative Ways to Reuse Them
Bengaluru’s Spring Surprise: The City That Blooms Pink
February Gardening Guide: 7 Stunning Flowers You Can Grow Right Now
Republic Day getaway: Coorg to Mysore-7 weekend trips from Bengaluru