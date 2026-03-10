English

Bengaluru turns pink in spring

These flowers, which bloom in February-March, make the roads and parks so beautiful that people have started calling it the 'Pink City of the South'.

Author: Richa Barua
Pink Trumpet Trees bloom in spring

Between February and March, the Tabebuia Rosea trees start to bloom. The pink flowers on these trees are so dense that the entire tree looks completely covered in them.

Roads turn into pink tunnels

Falling blooms from these trees blanket the roadways in pink. Crowds flock to photograph the lovely tree rows in numerous areas.

Parks and gardens add to the city's beauty

These pink flowers around Bengaluru's parks, gardens, and lakes further enhance the city's natural beauty. During this season, the view here looks no less than a painting.

Best time for photography and sightseeing

Springtime in Bengaluru is amazing. People love walking and snapping photos under the pink trees in the morning and evening.

Why it's called the 'Pink City' of the South

Jaipur's pink structures and Bengaluru's spring pink décor are famed. This season, many nickname it the 'Pink City of the South' because of this.

