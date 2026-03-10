These flowers, which bloom in February-March, make the roads and parks so beautiful that people have started calling it the 'Pink City of the South'.
Between February and March, the Tabebuia Rosea trees start to bloom. The pink flowers on these trees are so dense that the entire tree looks completely covered in them.
Falling blooms from these trees blanket the roadways in pink. Crowds flock to photograph the lovely tree rows in numerous areas.
These pink flowers around Bengaluru's parks, gardens, and lakes further enhance the city's natural beauty. During this season, the view here looks no less than a painting.
Springtime in Bengaluru is amazing. People love walking and snapping photos under the pink trees in the morning and evening.
Jaipur's pink structures and Bengaluru's spring pink décor are famed. This season, many nickname it the 'Pink City of the South' because of this.
February Gardening Guide: 7 Stunning Flowers You Can Grow Right Now
Republic Day getaway: Coorg to Mysore-7 weekend trips from Bengaluru
Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 plants that don't need sunlight
Samantha to Nayanthara: 7 South Actresses Who Swear by Yoga