Whether you grew up eating them in Kerala or are discovering them for the first time, Kerala-style appams are a must-try — light, delicious, and incredibly satisfying.

Appam is one of Kerala’s most beloved breakfast classics — light, spongy in the centre with delicate lace-like edges and a subtle coconut aroma that instantly evokes South Indian mornings. Traditionally made from a fermented rice and coconut batter, Kerala-style appams are best served hot with vegetable stew, kadala curry (black chickpea curry), chicken stew or even sweetened coconut milk for brunch or breakfast.

What Makes Kerala Appam Special

Unlike ordinary pancakes or dosas, appams are made with fermented batter, which gives them an airy, soft texture and slightly tangy flavor. The batter is cooked in a unique appam pan that creates a bowl-like shape — thin and crisp at the edges and thicker and fluffy at the center.

Ingredients You’ll Need

Rice (soaked) – base of the batter

Coconut – freshly grated or coconut milk

Cooked rice or flattened rice (poha) – for extra softness

Instant yeast – helps the batter ferment

Sugar & salt – to balance taste

Water – to grind and adjust consistency

How to Make Perfect Kerala Appam

Soak the rice in water for at least 3–4 hours until it softens.

Grind soaked rice, coconut and cooked rice with water to form a smooth batter. Add sugar and salt.

Add yeast (or proof it in warm water first) and mix well. Let the batter ferment for 5–6 hours or overnight — this step is key to fluffy appams.

Heat the appam pan, pour a ladle of batter in the center and swirl it around gently — the center stays thicker while edges spread thin.

Cover and cook until the edges crisp and the center is light and fluffy. Serve immediately with your favorite curry or stew.

What to Serve With Appam

Kerala appams are incredibly versatile — pair them with:

Vegetable stew (mild coconut curry)

Kadala curry (spicy black chickpeas)

Chicken or egg stew

Sweet coconut milk with jaggery These combinations make appam a wholesome breakfast or a light brunch choice.

Pro Tips for Best Results

Don’t rush fermentation — this creates the airy texture appams are known for.

If your batter is too thin, add a little rice flour to achieve the right consistency.

Serve appams warm; they tend to lose softness if left uncovered for long.