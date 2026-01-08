Healthy Pickle Recipe: Learn How to Make Delicious Pickles Using Water
Try a healthy water pickle recipe made without oil. Learn how to easily prepare a delicious, low-fat pickle using water at home with simple ingredients and an easy method.
Storage for year-round use
Just hearing the word 'pickle' makes your mouth water. It's a great side for many dishes. Grandmas used to make pickles traditionally, and many still do for year-round use.
Pickle made with water
You might have tasted pickles made with oil. But would you like to try a pickle made with water? If yes, today we're going to tell you about a useful pickle-making method.
Special water pickle
Oil is usually used when making pickles, right? But today, we'll show you how to make a special water-based pickle for winter. It can be made with carrots, spring onions, etc.
Ingredients
Ingredients: 2 carrots, 150g spring onions, 1 radish, mustard powder, chili powder, turmeric, salt, a little mustard oil, asafoetida, and filtered water.
Preparation method
Wash, peel, and chop carrots, radish, and spring onions. Put them in a glass jar. Add all the spices, salt, and a bit of mustard oil. Mix well and fill with water.
Pickle is ready to eat after three days
Put the lid on the jar. Leave it for at least three days to ferment properly. After three days, the pickle is ready. You can eat it with rice and dal or even drink the liquid.
