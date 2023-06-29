Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karim's to Gali Paranthe Wali: must try Delhi resturants

    Delhi's vibrant restaurant scene offers a culinary journey with diverse flavors. From iconic Indian classics to global cuisines, these 10 restaurants promise a gastronomic adventure that will leave you craving more. Indulge in the rich heritage and innovative creations of Delhi's dining landscape.

    Karims to Gali Paranthe Wali: must try Delhi resturants ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    Delhi, the bustling capital of India, is a culinary paradise with a vibrant food scene that caters to every palate. From street food stalls to fine dining establishments, the city offers a vast array of restaurants that showcase diverse flavors and cuisines from all around the country and the world. Whether you're a local foodie or a visitor looking to indulge in Delhi's gastronomic delights, this comprehensive list of 10 restaurants will guide you through some of the city's most beloved culinary hotspots.

    ALSO READ: Hot Air Balloon rides to Wild Life Safari: 7 adventurous activities for adrenaline enthusiasts when in Delhi

    Karim's
    For a taste of Old Delhi's rich culinary heritage, head to Karim's near Jama Masjid. This iconic eatery has been serving Mughlai delicacies for generations. Indulge in their legendary kebabs, aromatic biryanis, and delectable curries, all crafted using age-old recipes passed down through the family.

    Indian Accent
    Located in the upscale Lodhi Hotel, Indian Accent redefines Indian cuisine with its innovative and modern approach. Chef Manish Mehrotra's culinary creations blend traditional flavors with contemporary techniques, resulting in dishes that are both visually stunning and tantalizing to the taste buds.

    Bukhara
    Known as a legendary culinary destination, Bukhara at ITC Maurya is renowned for its authentic North Indian cuisine. The restaurant specializes in succulent kebabs, slow-cooked dal, and tandoori bread, prepared in traditional clay ovens. The rustic ambiance adds to the charm of the dining experience.

    Jama Masjid to Begumpuri Masjid: Famous mosques to visit when in DELHI

    Dum Pukht
    Situated in the grand ITC Maurya, Dum Pukht offers an exquisite fine dining experience. Specializing in the art of slow cooking, the restaurant serves Awadhi cuisine in a regal setting. The rich flavors and tender textures of their kebabs, biryanis, and curries make for a royal feast fit for kings.

    Karims to Gali Paranthe Wali: must try Delhi resturants ATG

    Saravana Bhavan
    For authentic South Indian flavors, Saravana Bhavan is a popular choice. This vegetarian restaurant chain is known for its delectable dosas, idlis, and vadas. The menu offers a wide range of traditional South Indian dishes prepared with fresh ingredients and served in a simple yet inviting ambiance.

    SodaBottleOpenerWala
    Bringing the flavors of Parsi cuisine to Delhi, SodaBottleOpenerWala is a quirky and charming restaurant in Khan Market. Indulge in classic dishes like dhansak, berry pulao, and patra ni macchi while soaking in the nostalgic ambiance reminiscent of old Bombay's Irani cafes.

    Lodi - The Garden Restaurant
    Nestled within the serene Lodhi Gardens, this restaurant offers a tranquil dining experience amidst nature. The menu features a fusion of Indian and Mediterranean cuisine, with an emphasis on organic and locally sourced ingredients. Dine in the beautiful outdoor setting or the elegant indoor space.

    Mamagoto
    For a taste of Asian street food, head to Mamagoto in Khan Market or Saket. This trendy restaurant serves up a variety of pan-Asian delights, from sushi and dim sum to flavorful stir-fries and curries. The vibrant decor and lively atmosphere add to the overall dining experience.

    Karims to Gali Paranthe Wali: must try Delhi resturants ATG

    Gali Paranthe Wali
    A visit to Delhi is incomplete without trying the iconic parathas at Gali Paranthe Wali in Chandni Chowk. This narrow street is lined with shops serving a variety of stuffed parathas, fried to perfection and served with a side of tangy pickles and creamy curries. A true culinary delight.

    Karims to Gali Paranthe Wali: must try Delhi resturants ATG
     

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Acidity problems Check out 5 natural remedies that you can try GCW EAI

    Acidity problems? Check out 5 natural remedies that you can try

    Love traditional temple jewellery? Know what makes them so special RBA

    Love traditional temple jewellery? Know what makes them so special

    Boost testosterone levels naturally: 9 foods to include in your diet AJR

    Boost testosterone levels naturally: 9 foods to include in your diet

    Hot Air Balloon rides to Wild Life Safari 7 adventurous activities for adrenaline enthusiasts when in Delhi ATG EAI

    Hot Air Balloon rides to Wild Life Safari: 7 adventurous activities for adrenaline enthusiasts when in Delhi

    Eid al-Adha 2023: From Emraan Hashmi to Jr NTR, celebrities share festive wishes

    Eid al-Adha 2023: From Emraan Hashmi to Jr NTR, celebrities share festive wishes

    Recent Stories

    cricket Wasim Akram slams PCB's reluctance to participate in ODI World Cup held in India osf

    Wasim Akram slams PCB's reluctance to participate in ODI World Cup held in India

    Acidity problems Check out 5 natural remedies that you can try GCW EAI

    Acidity problems? Check out 5 natural remedies that you can try

    Chamomile tea to Warm milk - 7 drinks that will help you sleep better MSW

    Chamomile tea to Warm milk - 7 drinks that will help you sleep better

    UAE: Implementation of Tax on overseas spending for Indian tourists postponed anr

    UAE: Implementation of Tax on overseas spending for Indian tourists postponed

    Skin care Have oily skin Check out 5 tips to control it gcw

    Skin care: Have oily skin? Check out 5 tips to control it

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon