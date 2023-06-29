Karim's to Gali Paranthe Wali: must try Delhi resturants

Delhi's vibrant restaurant scene offers a culinary journey with diverse flavors. From iconic Indian classics to global cuisines, these 10 restaurants promise a gastronomic adventure that will leave you craving more. Indulge in the rich heritage and innovative creations of Delhi's dining landscape.

Delhi, the bustling capital of India, is a culinary paradise with a vibrant food scene that caters to every palate. From street food stalls to fine dining establishments, the city offers a vast array of restaurants that showcase diverse flavors and cuisines from all around the country and the world. Whether you're a local foodie or a visitor looking to indulge in Delhi's gastronomic delights, this comprehensive list of 10 restaurants will guide you through some of the city's most beloved culinary hotspots.

Karim's

For a taste of Old Delhi's rich culinary heritage, head to Karim's near Jama Masjid. This iconic eatery has been serving Mughlai delicacies for generations. Indulge in their legendary kebabs, aromatic biryanis, and delectable curries, all crafted using age-old recipes passed down through the family.

Indian Accent

Located in the upscale Lodhi Hotel, Indian Accent redefines Indian cuisine with its innovative and modern approach. Chef Manish Mehrotra's culinary creations blend traditional flavors with contemporary techniques, resulting in dishes that are both visually stunning and tantalizing to the taste buds.

Bukhara

Known as a legendary culinary destination, Bukhara at ITC Maurya is renowned for its authentic North Indian cuisine. The restaurant specializes in succulent kebabs, slow-cooked dal, and tandoori bread, prepared in traditional clay ovens. The rustic ambiance adds to the charm of the dining experience.

Dum Pukht

Situated in the grand ITC Maurya, Dum Pukht offers an exquisite fine dining experience. Specializing in the art of slow cooking, the restaurant serves Awadhi cuisine in a regal setting. The rich flavors and tender textures of their kebabs, biryanis, and curries make for a royal feast fit for kings.

Saravana Bhavan

For authentic South Indian flavors, Saravana Bhavan is a popular choice. This vegetarian restaurant chain is known for its delectable dosas, idlis, and vadas. The menu offers a wide range of traditional South Indian dishes prepared with fresh ingredients and served in a simple yet inviting ambiance.

SodaBottleOpenerWala

Bringing the flavors of Parsi cuisine to Delhi, SodaBottleOpenerWala is a quirky and charming restaurant in Khan Market. Indulge in classic dishes like dhansak, berry pulao, and patra ni macchi while soaking in the nostalgic ambiance reminiscent of old Bombay's Irani cafes.

Lodi - The Garden Restaurant

Nestled within the serene Lodhi Gardens, this restaurant offers a tranquil dining experience amidst nature. The menu features a fusion of Indian and Mediterranean cuisine, with an emphasis on organic and locally sourced ingredients. Dine in the beautiful outdoor setting or the elegant indoor space.

Mamagoto

For a taste of Asian street food, head to Mamagoto in Khan Market or Saket. This trendy restaurant serves up a variety of pan-Asian delights, from sushi and dim sum to flavorful stir-fries and curries. The vibrant decor and lively atmosphere add to the overall dining experience.

Gali Paranthe Wali

A visit to Delhi is incomplete without trying the iconic parathas at Gali Paranthe Wali in Chandni Chowk. This narrow street is lined with shops serving a variety of stuffed parathas, fried to perfection and served with a side of tangy pickles and creamy curries. A true culinary delight.



