Jatayu Earth's Centre: Kerala's Guinness World Record-Winning giant statue and adventure Hub- A must visit!

Discover the awe-inspiring Jatayu Earth's Centre in Kerala's Kollam. Explore the Guinness World Record-winning giant statue of Jatayu and indulge in thrilling adventure activities. Immerse yourself in the historical legend while being surrounded by the natural beauty of Kerala. A remarkable destination that promises a unique and unforgettable experience for all.

Jatayu Earth's Centre is a captivating tourist destination located in Chadayamangalam village in Kollam of Kerala. This unique attraction features a colossal statue of Jatayu, the historical bird from the Hindu epic Ramayana. With its breathtaking size and thrilling adventure activities, Jatayu Earth's Centre offers visitors an unforgettable experience amidst the scenic beauty of Kerala.

Here are some key points about Jatayu Earth's Centre:

1. Historical Significance: The centre gets its name from the Hindu epic Ramayana, where Jatayu is a giant vulture-like bird who attempted to rescue Sita from Ravana but was ultimately slain. The site is believed to be the place where Jatayu fell after the battle.

2. Jatayu Statue: The main highlight of the centre is the colossal statue of Jatayu, which is an awe-inspiring sight. With a height of 200 feet (61 meters), it holds the Guinness World Record for the largest bird sculpture in the world.

3. Adventure Tourism: Jatayu Earth's Centre is a hub for adventure tourism, offering various thrilling activities. Visitors can engage in activities like rock climbing, rappelling, valley crossing, and ziplining, providing an adrenaline-filled experience amidst the natural surroundings.

4. Cable Car Ride: The centre features a cable car system that transports visitors to the top of a hill, where the Jatayu Statue is located. The cable car ride offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and adds an element of excitement to the visit.

5. Nature Park: Jatayu Earth's Centre is spread across an expansive area, featuring a well-maintained nature park. The park is adorned with lush greenery, walking trails, and viewpoints, providing opportunities for leisurely walks and enjoying the scenic beauty of the region.

6. Ayurvedic Resort: The centre also includes an Ayurvedic resort that offers rejuvenating and wellness treatments. Visitors can indulge in Ayurvedic therapies, massages, and holistic healing practices, promoting relaxation and well-being.

7. Cultural Centre: Jatayu Earth's Centre is also home to a cultural centre that showcases traditional art forms, folk performances, and exhibitions. It aims to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of Kerala.

Jatayu Earth's Centre is not only a unique tourist attraction but also an embodiment of mythology, adventure, and nature. It offers visitors a chance to explore the captivating legend of Jatayu while enjoying thrilling activities and immersing themselves in the natural beauty of the surroundings.

