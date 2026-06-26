Construction of the three majestic chariots for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 in Puri has reached its final phase. Artisans are completing the decorative work, a sacred duty rooted in tradition, with officials confirming all preparations are on schedule.

Final Touches on Majestic Chariots Speaking to ANI, the artisans explained the deep-rooted tradition and the final stages of the process. Highlighting the peace found in this sacred duty, Nandighosha Rath, Chief Carpenter, Bijaya Mohapatra said, "One finds peace in doing God's work. We have been doing this work every year... My father and his father worked on this; I am doing it now. It is essentially a service rooted in tradition... As for the height of the chariots, Lord Jagannath's chariot is the tallest, which is above forty-five feet."Reflecting on the dedication involved in this monumental task, Son of Bhoi Sardar Sevak, Alok Bhoi said, "We have completed about ninety per cent of the chariot construction work... We are filled with immense eagerness; we have worked tirelessly for three months, pouring our hearts and souls into this task..."Explaining the final stages of the process, Maharana Servitor, Balkrishna Maharana said, "The work that was initiated on Akshaya Tritiya has now reached its final stage... The structural work is complete, and they have been handed over to the artists for painting. They will be installed only after the artwork is finished... The final decorative work is currently underway. The artists are actively engaged in their tasks... It is a matter of immense pride for us to serve the Lord by constructing the chariot every year... As the family responsible for the chariot, this auspicious work is carried out under our supervision..." Preparations in Full Swing Meanwhile, preparations for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri are underway in full swing, with artisans, painters and servitors working round the clock on the construction and decoration of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The three chariots, which are newly built every year for the world-famous festival, have taken shape as scheduled ahead of the grand procession.Maharana Sebayats engaged in the Rath Nirman Karya (chariot construction work) said the construction is being carried out in strict adherence to traditional customs and rituals under the supervision of designated servitors. The work commenced after the customary rituals performed on Akshaya Tritiya and included the preparation and assembly of the three grand chariots associated with the deities.Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Arabinda Padhee, said all preparations connected with the Rath Yatra are progressing smoothly, and all activities were carried out according to the planned timeline.Earlier, in June, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Arabinda Padhee, said, " The preparations for this year's chariot festival, the Rath Yatra or the Ghosha Yatra, are going on very smoothly. On the 29th of June is the Snana Purnima, the Deba Snana Purnima. So all the arrangements are also in place. In the meantime, we have held discussions with the servitors in the Chhatisa Nijog meeting and the managing committee meeting of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaj, which has also been held. We pray before Mahaprabhu that all the activities will go smoothly," he said.Padhee further added that chariot construction remains one of the top priorities of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration. Meanwhile, temple authorities said extensive crowd-management arrangements are also being planned for the festival. Extensive Crowd Management Planned " Everything is on schedule," another temple official said. "Regarding the crowds, we are planning extensively this year. We are focusing on maintaining the integrity of the cordons, ensuring devotees receive timely information, and arranging for water sprays and proper parking. We are coordinating closely with the police and district administration to manage the large number of pilgrims arriving by train and other means," the office said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 is rapidly approaching, and the construction of the three majestic chariots in Puri has reached its final phase. Skilled artisans and servitors are working tirelessly to complete the last of the decorative and structural tasks. The work commenced following the customary rituals on Akshaya Tritiya, which include the preparation and assembly of the three grand chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra.Speaking to ANI, the artisans explained the deep-rooted tradition and the final stages of the process. Highlighting the peace found in this sacred duty, Nandighosha Rath, Chief Carpenter, Bijaya Mohapatra said, "One finds peace in doing God's work. We have been doing this work every year... My father and his father worked on this; I am doing it now. It is essentially a service rooted in tradition... As for the height of the chariots, Lord Jagannath's chariot is the tallest, which is above forty-five feet."Reflecting on the dedication involved in this monumental task, Son of Bhoi Sardar Sevak, Alok Bhoi said, "We have completed about ninety per cent of the chariot construction work... We are filled with immense eagerness; we have worked tirelessly for three months, pouring our hearts and souls into this task..."Explaining the final stages of the process, Maharana Servitor, Balkrishna Maharana said, "The work that was initiated on Akshaya Tritiya has now reached its final stage... The structural work is complete, and they have been handed over to the artists for painting. They will be installed only after the artwork is finished... The final decorative work is currently underway. The artists are actively engaged in their tasks... It is a matter of immense pride for us to serve the Lord by constructing the chariot every year... As the family responsible for the chariot, this auspicious work is carried out under our supervision..."Meanwhile, preparations for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri are underway in full swing, with artisans, painters and servitors working round the clock on the construction and decoration of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The three chariots, which are newly built every year for the world-famous festival, have taken shape as scheduled ahead of the grand procession.Maharana Sebayats engaged in the Rath Nirman Karya (chariot construction work) said the construction is being carried out in strict adherence to traditional customs and rituals under the supervision of designated servitors. The work commenced after the customary rituals performed on Akshaya Tritiya and included the preparation and assembly of the three grand chariots associated with the deities.Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Arabinda Padhee, said all preparations connected with the Rath Yatra are progressing smoothly, and all activities were carried out according to the planned timeline.Earlier, in June, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Arabinda Padhee, said, " The preparations for this year's chariot festival, the Rath Yatra or the Ghosha Yatra, are going on very smoothly. On the 29th of June is the Snana Purnima, the Deba Snana Purnima. So all the arrangements are also in place. In the meantime, we have held discussions with the servitors in the Chhatisa Nijog meeting and the managing committee meeting of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaj, which has also been held. We pray before Mahaprabhu that all the activities will go smoothly," he said.Padhee further added that chariot construction remains one of the top priorities of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration. Meanwhile, temple authorities said extensive crowd-management arrangements are also being planned for the festival." Everything is on schedule," another temple official said. "Regarding the crowds, we are planning extensively this year. We are focusing on maintaining the integrity of the cordons, ensuring devotees receive timely information, and arranging for water sprays and proper parking. We are coordinating closely with the police and district administration to manage the large number of pilgrims arriving by train and other means," the office said. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source