Image Credit : stockPhoto

Good relief can be obtained by including foods that improve health and reduce pain during periods in the diet. The first thing to mention is banana. This fruit is very cheap and available to everyone. Available in any season. Eating this fruit during periods can relieve pain. It contains minerals like potassium and magnesium. These help in reducing bloating and pain. Keeps it powerful too.

Ginger..

Ginger helps a lot in reducing period pain. It is also called dry ginger. Its anti-inflammatory properties are key in reducing inflammation and pain in the body. Ginger can be taken as tea or in powder form during periods. It also helps in improving digestion.