Suffering from period pain? Here's 4 foods that will help you reduce pain naturally
Many people use medication for unbearable period pain. But, relief can be found without them
How to reduce period pain?
Periods visit girls every month. These periods bring unbearable pain. It is not easy to bear that pain. It is more difficult to do daily tasks with that pain. Many people take tablets due to unbearable pain. But.. you can reduce the pain without those medicines. You can also get relief from this pain by eating some naturally available foods. Let's find out what kind of food to eat to get rid of period pain...
1. Banana..
Good relief can be obtained by including foods that improve health and reduce pain during periods in the diet. The first thing to mention is banana. This fruit is very cheap and available to everyone. Available in any season. Eating this fruit during periods can relieve pain. It contains minerals like potassium and magnesium. These help in reducing bloating and pain. Keeps it powerful too.
Ginger..
Ginger helps a lot in reducing period pain. It is also called dry ginger. Its anti-inflammatory properties are key in reducing inflammation and pain in the body. Ginger can be taken as tea or in powder form during periods. It also helps in improving digestion.
Leafy greens..
Another important food to take during periods is leafy greens. Leafy greens (like spinach, lettuce) which are rich in nutrients like magnesium and iron are useful in reducing anemia in the body. If excessive bleeding occurs during periods, these help to rebalance iron.
Also, whole grains (oats, quinoa, brown rice) are not only a good source of fiber, but are also packed with minerals like B vitamins and magnesium. These control blood sugar levels, reduce muscle stress and also solve the problem of constipation.
Pineapple
Not only banana.. another fruit also helps in relieving you from pain during periods. That's pineapple. The enzymes in it help reduce period pain with natural anti-inflammatory properties. This fruit can be taken in juice form or in pieces.
A wonderful healthy treat — dark chocolate. It has a high dose of magnesium. It helps in lifting the mood and reducing muscle pain. But it should be taken in moderation only.
Drinking more water..
Moreover, the most important thing during this time is to drink plenty of water. Keeping the body hydrated reduces bloating and makes the process of removing body waste easier. It is good to drink at least 2.5 to 3 liters of water per day.
Overall, choosing the right foods is important to naturally control pain during periods. You can reduce pain with healthy food without taking tablets. It not only provides relief from pain but also helps in providing energy, health and mental peace.