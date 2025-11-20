An ideal pancreatic diet includes low-fat, plant-based, whole foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, while limiting fried and sugary items, alcohol, and processed snacks.

For any organ's health, diet is very important. Diet should be balanced and should include vitamins along with micronutrients. Food with balanced protein, carbohydrate and fat is preferred.

By inculcating cultural eating habits, we can balance pancreatic health. Steaming, boiling, or baking over frying during cooking reduces fat intake. Using cultural staples like fish or poultry increases intake of lean proteins—plant-based foods like lentils, chickpeas, and local vegetables rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Good hydration with plain water is much needed, while avoiding sugary or carbonated drinks. Smaller, more frequent meals decrease digestive load on the pancreas.

During the festive period, a diet high in calories, sugar, and fat increases the digestive load on the pancreas. A person with any pancreatic disease may develop indigestion, bloating and borborygmi after these foods. Foods after deep-frying, foods with high sugar content, like Rasgulla, and foods with a high glycaemic index, like ice cream and pastries, should be avoided. So, for a healthy pancreas, foods like plain bread, non-oily food, vegetable curries, fresh fruits or fruit salads, and yoghurts should be preferred.

A sedentary lifestyle also influences pancreatic health.

Easy-to-eat foods like snacks, processed foods, canned food, roasted meat, and packaged foods affect pancreatic function. These are high in fat, sugar, or calories, which can harm pancreatic health. Whole fruits are better than fruit juices available in the market due to high sugar content, preservatives and low fibre in fruit juice. Regular exercise, whether aerobic or anaerobic, improves pancreatic health, making it essential.

Exercise increases insulin sensitivity and systemic inflammation, which improves pancreatic function. Sleep is very crucial for overall health; a study has shown that sleep deprivation led to the accumulation of oxidative stress and subsequent inflammation in the pancreas.

Dr. Sambit Kumar Bhuyan, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar