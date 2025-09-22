Duke scientists discover pancreatic alpha cells can produce GLP-1 — the same hormone mimicked by Ozempic. When glucagon drops, alpha cells boost GLP-1, enhancing insulin and blood sugar control. A natural backup system for diabetes care.

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have transformed type 2 diabetes and obesity care by mimicking a hormone called GLP-1. But what if your body already has its own hidden supply?

A new study from Duke University School of Medicine, published Sept. 19 in Science Advances, reveals that alpha cells in the pancreas — long thought to only produce glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar — can also release GLP-1, the same hormone behind blockbuster medications. Even more remarkable, when glucagon production is blocked, these cells “switch gears” and boost GLP-1 output, enhancing insulin release and blood sugar control.

Alpha cells: not one-trick ponies

For decades, biology textbooks described alpha cells as glucagon factories. But Duke researchers, led by Jonathan Campbell, PhD, used advanced mass spectrometry to prove that human alpha cells naturally produce far more bioactive GLP-1 than previously thought.

“This shows that alpha cells are more flexible than we imagined,” Campbell said. “They can adjust their hormone output to support beta cells and maintain blood sugar balance.”

A surprising backup system

In mouse experiments, blocking glucagon should have reduced insulin release. Instead, insulin rose — because alpha cells ramped up GLP-1, which turned out to be an even stronger insulin stimulator than glucagon.

By manipulating two enzymes — PC2 (for glucagon) and PC1 (for GLP-1) — scientists confirmed the switch: shutting down PC2 boosted GLP-1 production and improved glucose control. Removing both, however, led to blood sugar spikes, proving GLP-1’s critical role.

Implications for diabetes care

While GLP-1 is mostly produced in the gut after meals, the study confirms that pancreatic alpha cells can also supply it directly into the bloodstream — offering a built-in backup plan for blood sugar control.

Common stressors, like a high-fat diet, can modestly increase alpha-cell GLP-1 output. The next challenge: finding safe ways to amplify this natural process in people with diabetes, potentially reducing the need for expensive drugs.

“This discovery shows the body already has a backup plan,” Campbell said. “GLP-1 is a much more powerful signal for beta cells than glucagon, and the ability to switch may be crucial for blood sugar stability.”

The findings could reshape how scientists view pancreatic function — and inspire new treatments that harness the body’s own ability to regulate glucose, instead of relying solely on injections or pills.