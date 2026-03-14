Uric Acid: Worried about high levels? Simple ways to bring it down
When uric acid levels in the body shoot up, it can build up in your joints, leading to a bunch of health issues. This can cause painful problems like gout and even kidney stones.
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Uric Acid: Worried about high levels? Simple ways to bring it down
Let's take a look at what you need to do to get your uric acid levels under control.
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Don't overdo it with purine-rich foods
Foods rich in purines can cause your uric acid levels to spike. So, you must control how much of these you eat.
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Drink plenty of water
Drink lots of water. This helps flush out excess fat from the body. ALSO READ: Is Kidney Damage Always Permanent? Here’s What Medical Science Says
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Fibre
Eating foods that are packed with fibre can help bring down your uric acid levels.
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Avoid excessive use of sugar
You should avoid having too much sugar and sugary drinks. This is because they can increase your uric acid levels.
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Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables
Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, especially those rich in Vitamin C. They are great for helping you manage your uric acid levels.
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Maintain a healthy body weight
Reducing belly fat and maintaining a healthy body weight can help you avoid many health problems.
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Exercise
Make it a point to exercise regularly, without skipping a day.
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Avoid excessive alcohol consumption
Drinking too much alcohol can cause uric acid to build up in your body. So, it's best to avoid drinking in excess.
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