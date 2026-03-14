Nestled in the Annapurna region of Nepal, Ghandruk Village is a serene mountain retreat renowned for its stunning Himalayan views, traditional Gurung culture, and trekking adventures.

Perched at an altitude of 1,940–2,012 m, the village offers panoramic vistas of iconic peaks like Annapurna South, Machhapuchhre (Fishtail), Hiunchuli, and Gangapurna.

With its stone-built houses, slate roofs, terraced farms, and winding lanes, Ghandruk perfectly blends authentic Nepali heritage with eco-tourism charm, making it a top destination for Nepal treks, cultural experiences, and nature photography.