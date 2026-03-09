The Federation of Indian Associations hosted its 8th International Women’s Day celebration at India House, honouring inspiring women from the Indian diaspora for their achievements in business, media, finance, and social leadership.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) NY-NJ-CT-NE celebrated International Women’s Day with its 8th annual event at India House on March 6, 2026. The event brought together leaders, community members, and distinguished guests to honour women from the Indian diaspora who have made notable contributions across different professional fields in the United States.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Honouring Inspiring Women Leaders

Held every year, the celebration recognises women who have excelled in sectors such as business, finance, media, and social entrepreneurship. The programme was hosted by Riddhi Parikh Patel, who began the evening with a moment of silence in memory of Radha Subramanyam, a previous award recipient who recently passed away.

FIA’s new President Sreekanth Akkapalli, who assumed office on January 1, 2026, addressed the gathering and highlighted the organisation’s continued support for women leaders. He thanked women for their role in driving positive change within communities and congratulated the honourees on behalf of FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya, the board members, trustees, and executive committee.

Focus on Women’s Empowerment

The event also featured remarks from Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, India’s Consul General in New York. He spoke about the importance of women’s empowerment in national development. He highlighted initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ujjwala Yojana, which aim to support girls’ education and provide clean cooking fuel to households. He also acknowledged the support of his wife in his personal and professional journey.

Award recipients were presented with Certificates of Recognition from Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York, along with FIA sashes and trophies.

Also Read: International Women’s Day 2026: Nita Ambani to Sudha Murty - 5 Women Whose Style Inspires Millions

Celebrating Community and Culture

Several prominent women shared their experiences during the event. Actress Reshma Shetty reflected on motherhood and cultural identity, while Tania Kinsella of the New York City Police Department dedicated the recognition to the strong women in her family. Dr. Balpreet Grewal-Virk also acknowledged the resilience of immigrant families and the support of loved ones.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks from FIA General Secretary Srishti Kaul Narula. Since its founding in 1970, FIA has continued to promote cultural ties and community engagement while supporting the Indian diaspora across the Northeastern United States.