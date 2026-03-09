Fennel Plant Care Tips: Simple Steps for a Healthy Pot Harvest At Home
Growing fennel in a pot is very easy. Get a bountiful harvest in 60-90 days with the right soil, 5-6 hours of sunlight, light watering, and organic fertilizer. For kitchen gardening, fennel is an excellent crop that yields a lot in a small space.
Choosing the Right Pot and Soil for Fennel
For healthy fennel plants, use a deep pot (12-14 inches) with drainage holes. A light, crumbly soil mix of garden soil, sand, and compost prevents waterlogging.
Proper Seed Sowing Technique for a Bountiful Harvest
Sow fennel seeds 1-1.5 cm deep and 3-4 inches apart directly in the soil. Water lightly and expect sprouts in 7-10 days. Keep the soil moist but not waterlogged.
Ensuring Adequate Sunlight and Proper Watering
Fennel thrives with at least 5-6 hours of direct sunlight daily. Water lightly 2-3 times a week, increasing frequency in summer, to avoid root rot from overwatering.
Fertilizing and Caring for Your Potted Fennel Plant
Feed your fennel plant with organic fertilizer or vermicompost every 20-25 days. Loosen the soil periodically to aerate the roots for better growth and health.
Harvesting Fresh Fennel Leaves and Seeds at Home
In just 60-90 days, your fennel plant will be ready for harvest. You can use the fresh leaves and collect the seeds after they have flowered and dried.
