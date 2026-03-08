- Home
International Women’s Day is being celebrated with great enthusiasm on March 8. On this occasion, let’s take a look at the top-earning Bollywood actresses, including some new-generation stars who have made it to the top 5 list.
Who are the highest-paid actresses?
Some Bollywood actresses charge massive fees to work in films, proving their star power at the box office. A few even earn more than their male co-stars. Let’s take a look at these powerful actresses and their impressive earnings.
5. Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani has gained immense popularity in recent years with several successful films. According to reports, the actress charges ₹15–20 crore per film, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood today.
4. Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut, one of Bollywood’s top actresses, may not have appeared in many films recently, but her popularity remains strong. According to reports, she charges around ₹15–25 crore for a single film, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.
3. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s top actresses and is widely admired for her powerful performances. According to reports, she charges around ₹20–30 crore per film, making her among the highest-paid actresses in the industry.
2. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses, has achieved remarkable success at a young age. According to reports, she charges around ₹25–30 crore per film, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.
1. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas may not have appeared in a Bollywood film recently, but her popularity remains sky-high worldwide. According to reports, she charges around ₹30–40 crore per film, making her one of the highest-paid actresses connected to Bollywood.
