International Men's Day 2022: All you need to know about it; Significance, history and more

International Men's Day, observed on November 19, focuses on men's health, improving gender relations, highlighting male role models, and promoting positive expressions of masculinity. Here is all you need to know about this day.

On November 19 every year, we celebrate International Men's Day to highlight the contributions of men to their communities, families and society. Since the 1960s, there have been calls to establish International Men's Day. The intention was not to compete with International Women's Day, conceived in 1910, but to highlight men's experiences and end gender stereotyping and discrimination.

International Men's Day: History

International Men's Day gained popularity abroad when Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a Professor of History at the University of the West Indies, established IMD in 1999. He chose November 19 as IMD to commemorate his father's birth anniversary. He asked people to take advantage of this day and bring up issues concerning boys and men. Then he received support in the Caribbean, which later spread to countries such as India, South Africa, Canada, Singapore, Ghana, Australia, the UK, and the United States, among many others.

Significance of International men's day: This day is celebrated to encourage and recognize positive male role models, not celebrities, but ordinary men from the working class living a decent life. This day celebrates all the contributions of men to their community, society, family, marriage, child care and environment. It is also to shed light on the social, mental, emotional, physical and spiritual well-being.

The day is essential to highlight men's discrimination and abuse in the general societal, social service, setting and law areas. International Men's Day is an opportunity to promote gender equality and improve gender relations. It is a day that gives importance to creating a better and safer world where everyone can grow to their total capacity.

The theme of International Men's Day: This year's celebration is "Helping Men and Boys". The day is celebrated by organizing seminars, conferences, and programmes to talk about issues related to men.

Ways to celebrate it:

Donate to a charity for men to help by making their lives better. You can donate to charities working towards the health of men, like testicular cancer and abuse, domestic abuse. Learn more about the lesser-known influential men. You can pick any community, country or religion and learn how they influenced and brought positive changes. Get to know about the men in your own lives. Listen to their stories, recognize their contributions and effort, and most importantly, check on them and understand how they are doing. Create a secure and safe space for men and talk to them about their problems. Take the opportunity to spend more time with your friends and family.

