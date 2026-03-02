Planning a trip to Ooty? Here are the top 10 spots you just can't miss!
Tourists from all over, including Andhra, Karnataka, and Kerala, are flocking to the hills. If you're also planning a trip, here's a list of the top 10 must-visit places in the Nilgiris.
Image Credit : Getty
Tourists flock to the Nilgiris
February's heat feels like May, and people are escaping to Ooty. Tourists from Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Karnataka, and Kerala are heading to the hills for its cool weather, misty meadows, and green forests. We've put together a list of the top 10 places you must see in the Nilgiris.
Image Credit : @ColoursOfBharat/X
Ooty Mountain Railway
The Ooty mountain railway is a huge attraction for tourists. Everyone who visits Ooty wants to ride this train at least once. People choose this service to enjoy the beautiful natural scenery. The train winding through the mountains is a sight to behold, and the happy shouts of people as it passes through tunnels is just amazing.
Image Credit : @Incredible India/X
Boating at Ooty Lake
The beauty of Ooty Lake is just breathtaking. This lake is a picture of beauty, spread over 65 acres. The boat house here is very famous, and going for a boat ride is a special experience. Next to it is the Children's Park, which has lovely flowers and play equipment for kids.
Image Credit : Getty
Botanical Garden
The Botanical Garden, also known as the Government Botanical Garden, has vast, sprawling lawns. The colourful flowers, medicinal herbs, and tall, towering trees here will leave you spellbound. It's also a top spot for photo shoots.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary
The Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary is located on the border of Karnataka and Kerala. It is South India's very first wildlife sanctuary. You can find a huge variety of animals here, including elephants, tigers, leopards, gaur (Indian bison), deer, and flying squirrels.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Pykara Falls
Pykara Falls and the boat house are must-visits. The Pykara Lake is located on the road to Gudalur. A boat ride on this lake offers a completely new and fresh experience.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Doddabetta
Doddabetta is the highest mountain in the region and one of the highest peaks in South India. It stands at a height of 2,623 metres above sea level. You can't describe in words the beauty of the clouds brushing past you here.
Image Credit : Asianet News
The beauty of Emerald Lake
The Rose Garden is spread over about 10 acres. Places like Emerald Lake and Avalanche will also steal your heart with their beauty. The view of the flowing rivers and valleys from this spot is stunning. The Rose Garden itself has over 20,000 rose plants in many different colours.
