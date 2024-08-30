Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inspirational! Noida’s samosa seller clears NEET UG, Aims for a future beyond the Stall

    Sunny Kumar, a Noida samosa vendor, triumphs in NEET UG despite obstacles. With support from his mother and relentless dedication, he inspires many with his journey.
     

    Sunny Kumar, 18, is a street seller in Noida Sector 12 who sells samosas. In an incredible story of perseverance and drive, he has overcome all obstacles to pass the National Testing Agency's (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Despite the numerous challenges of his daily life, Kumar has realized his dream of studying medicine, inspiring countless NEET UG aspirants.

    Sunny Kumar’s story gained widespread attention when Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey shared it on social media, highlighting Kumar’s perseverance and dedication. In one video, Pandey showcases Kumar’s rented room, where notes and short notes are plastered on the walls, indicating his intense preparation. Kumar, reflecting on his exhaustive efforts, says, “Maine sab kuch hi cover kar dia, isme short notes jaisa kuch raha nahi (I have covered everything; there’s nothing left like short notes in this).”

    Another touching moment captured by Pandey features Kumar preparing samosas while Pandey enjoys one. Kumar recounts, “Chutti hoti thi, usme ek se do ghante ka time milta tha dukan lagane or chutti hone me (After school, I had one to two hours to set up the stall).”

    Despite lacking support from his father, Kumar’s mother has been his pillar of strength. Kumar acknowledges, “Ghar me mummy bolti hai. Mummy ka full support hai (My mother is the one who helps me at home. My mother gives me full support).” His mother shares, “Mummy aap mjhe padha do, kandhe pe hath rakh do. Mujhe mummy aap kaise karke mjhe padha do. Mujhe padhna hai. Kuch banna hai mereko (Mom, you help me study, put a hand on my shoulder. I need to study. I want to achieve something).”

