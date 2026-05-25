An IndiGo flight attendant named Payal posted a super sweet video of her dressing up her mom in her work uniform. The video, which shows the mother looking absolutely radiant, has now gone totally viral on Instagram.

An IndiGo flight attendant is winning over the internet, and it's for the most heartwarming reason. The cabin crew member, Payal, shared a video of her giving her mother a special makeover, dressing her up in her official airline uniform.

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Payal posted the clip on her Instagram account, showing the lovely moment. In the video, you can see her mom looking just like a professional cabin crew member, complete with makeup and the signature IndiGo outfit. The video really shows the beautiful bond between the mother and daughter. Payal is seen helping her mom put on the uniform and get ready. The caption with the video simply said, 'I dressed my mother in my uniform'.

But for people online, this was more than just a dress-up video. It became a symbol of a mother's pride in her daughter's success. The look of pure joy and pride on the mom's face, as she posed for the camera in the blue uniform, left many people feeling emotional. It’s a perfect example of the happiness parents feel when they see their children achieve their dreams. Here, Payal made that feeling extra special by letting her mom get a taste of her professional life.

Videos like these, which mix deep family bonds with the joy of achieving one's dreams, always strike a chord with people. The sight of the mother proudly wearing her daughter's uniform touched a lot of hearts. Many commented that making parents this proud is what every child dreams of.

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The comments section was flooded with love. One user wrote, 'This is the most beautiful thing I saw on social media today.' Another person commented, 'Your mother looks very beautiful in this uniform, and you can see great pride on her face.' Many others pointed out how that smile says it all, calling mothers 'the real strength behind our success.' The video quickly racked up lakhs of views.