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YouTuber Sparks Outrage After Allegedly Crashing Into Scooties, Bikes for Viral Videos (WATCH)
A social media user known as 'Road Safety Wala' has sparked outrage after allegedly crashing his two-wheeler into scooties and bikes to create viral content. Videos recorded using Meta glasses appear to show him deliberately bumping into riders.
Influencer slammed for allegedly crashing into scooties and bikes for online content
A YouTuber known as 'Road Safety Wala' (@Bikeronroad33) is facing heavy criticism online after videos allegedly showed him deliberately crashing his two-wheeler into scooties and motorcycles to create viral content.
The clips, widely shared on social media platforms, appear to show the man riding recklessly on public roads and bumping into vehicles, many of them carrying girls. The incidents were reportedly recorded using Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
Accused of 'pretending' to apologise after reckless acts
Several videos show him hitting or brushing against other riders before immediately apologising and giving excuses such as “I was taking a left turn,” “I didn’t see you,” or “I was on the phone.” In many clips, he repeatedly says “sorry, sorry, sorry” while pretending the crashes were accidental.
However, many viewers online believe the collisions were planned for content and say the acts could have caused serious accidents or injuries.
Videos trigger anger on social media
The clips quickly went viral and sparked strong reactions from users who accused the man of risking public safety for views and online attention.
One user wrote, “This is ‘content’ creation at its worst. Report this clown.”
Another person commented, “People like this who call themselves social media influencers are a joke to society.”
Many users questioned why strict action had not yet been taken despite the videos being openly available online.
This clown Gurman 🤡 , username “Road Safety Wala,” allegedly crashes his two-wheeler into scooties and bikes carrying girls, records the incidents using Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and uploads the videos online. Several clips show reckless acts that could have caused serious… pic.twitter.com/tB4OxOhSOz
— Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) May 25, 2026
A user wrote that people were “doing whatever they want without any fear” in the name of content creation and asked where the police were despite “all the evidence” being online.
Another user said, “Causing danger on roads just for views or attention isn’t entertainment, it’s irresponsible. Public roads aren’t movie sets, and one reckless act can seriously harm innocent people.”
One social media user also called the creator “the real danger on wheels.”
Concerns grow over dangerous online stunts
The influencer's viral videos raised concerns over risky behaviour being filmed for social media engagement.
Experts and road safety campaigners have repeatedly warned that reckless stunts on public roads can put both riders and pedestrians in danger. Even small crashes involving two-wheelers can lead to serious injuries, especially in busy traffic conditions.
Many users online demanded that social media platforms take action against such videos and remove content that encourages unsafe behaviour.
Others said creators chasing viral fame are crossing limits and risking innocent lives for views, likes and followers.
'Responsible content creation'
The controversy has also started wider discussions around responsible content creation and whether stricter rules are needed against dangerous online challenges and stunts filmed in public spaces.
As the videos continue to spread online, many people are now calling for accountability and stronger enforcement against reckless acts carried out in the name of social media content.
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