The clips quickly went viral and sparked strong reactions from users who accused the man of risking public safety for views and online attention.

One user wrote, “This is ‘content’ creation at its worst. Report this clown.”

Another person commented, “People like this who call themselves social media influencers are a joke to society.”

Many users questioned why strict action had not yet been taken despite the videos being openly available online.

This clown Gurman 🤡 , username “Road Safety Wala,” allegedly crashes his two-wheeler into scooties and bikes carrying girls, records the incidents using Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and uploads the videos online. Several clips show reckless acts that could have caused serious… pic.twitter.com/tB4OxOhSOz — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) May 25, 2026

A user wrote that people were “doing whatever they want without any fear” in the name of content creation and asked where the police were despite “all the evidence” being online.

Another user said, “Causing danger on roads just for views or attention isn’t entertainment, it’s irresponsible. Public roads aren’t movie sets, and one reckless act can seriously harm innocent people.”

One social media user also called the creator “the real danger on wheels.”