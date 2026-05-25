A Bengaluru man, Akshay CN, has gone viral for sharing his methods to reduce monthly expenses in the city without compromising his lifestyle. His tips include moving near the Metro, cutting down on convenience spending, and planning weekends to avoid impulse buys.

A Bengaluru man has shared how he reduced his monthly expenses in the city without compromising much on his lifestyle. Akshay CN, the owner of the Instagram profile @bangalore_viral, shared a video in which he enumerated seven practices that improved his ability to control his expenditures in Bengaluru.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He added, "How I reduced my Bengaluru expenses without ruining my lifestyle," as the caption for his photo. Akshay started off by stating that moving closer to the Metro rather than picking a "fancier" neighbourhood was one of the main improvements he made. He claims that although the rent initially seemed a little expensive, it ultimately helped him save a significant amount of money and mental strain on his daily trip, petrol, and cars.

He wrote, “I shifted closer to Metro instead of choosing a ‘fancier’ area. The rent looked slightly higher initially, but I saved huge money & mental stress on daily commute, fuel & autos.”

Additionally, Akshay said that in a city like Bengaluru, convenience expenditures may silently mount up. He said that rapid delivery, cars, memberships, and "small" internet purchases had grown to be among his largest monthly costs and that he no longer used convenience as a justification for everyday spending.

“I stopped using convenience as an excuse for daily spending. Quick deliveries, autos, subscriptions & ‘small’ online purchases quietly became one of my biggest monthly expenses in Bengaluru,” he wrote. He further said that planning weekends in advance helped him avoid random spending. “I started planning my weekends instead of random spending. Unplanned cafe hopping, pubs & impulse outings quietly destroy savings in Bengaluru faster than people realise,” he added.

In his post, Akshay also spoke about lifestyle pressure in Bengaluru, especially around gadgets and social trends. He said, “I stopped upgrading gadgets just because everyone around me was. Bengaluru work culture can quietly create unnecessary lifestyle pressure.”

Watch Viral Video

He went on to claim that he had given up on attempting to "keep up" with Bengaluru's lifestyle trends, citing the fact that many individuals spend money only to feel fashionable. He claimed that cooking occasionally rather than dining outdoors every day was another significant shift. He stated, "This really changed both my health and savings."

Akshay concluded, “I learned that higher salary alone doesn’t solve money problems. Better habits matter much more in Bengaluru.”

Netizens React

The video provoked a number of responses on the internet. "Yes, this is true," remarked a user who agreed with his suggestion. "I will also implement them," remarked another. "Yes, it found all of them very relevant," said a third user. "I agree with you, brother," said another Instagram user.