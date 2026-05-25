Eid Al-Adha 2026 in India: Will Bakrid Be Celebrated on May 27 or May 28?
Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's most important holidays, is set to be celebrated in India on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
When Will India Celebrate Bakrid? Key Date Details Inside
Islamic celebrations are centred on the sighting of the crescent moon. Depending on when the moon is visible in Saudi Arabia and India, some calendars may list May 27 while others list May 28. According to current projections and holiday calendars, Bakrid in India is most likely to occur on May 28, 2026.
Eid Al-Adha 2026 in India
Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," honours Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The occasion is celebrated with special prayers, charitable acts, family reunions, and the Qurbani (sacrifice) ceremony.
Eid Al-Adha 2026 in India
Across India, people observe Eid by praying at mosques and eidgahs, preparing traditional meals and sweets, sharing food with family, friends, and those in need, and donating to charity and assisting needy communities.
Eid Al-Adha 2026 in India
Bakrid is celebrated as a public holiday in several regions of India. Schools, banks, and government offices are often closed on this event.
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