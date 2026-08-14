Planning to attend the Independence Day 2026 ceremony at Delhi’s Red Fort? Here are 10 essential details on entry passes, ticket rules, Metro timings, parking, security, traffic curbs and ‘Vande Mataram’.

Delhi is gearing up for a highly-secured Independence Day celebration as the PM Narendra Modi will preside over the 80th Independence Day celebrations on 15th August at Red Fort. Authorities have strengthened security measures and have announced complete arrangements in relation to entry, metro service, parking, and traffic.

10 Things to Keep In Mind

1. Check Availability of Red Fort Entry Pass

You can visit the government's Aamantran website to apply for the passes of the ceremony. The portal presently shows no availability of the passes, hence, you can first check the government website for any new availability.

2. Three Types of Tickets are Available

The tickets which are presently available are General for Rs 20, Standard for Rs 100 and Premium for Rs 500.

3. Carry The Same ID

The ID carried during the time of booking is to be carried at the venue. Examples of valid IDs include Aadhaar, Voter ID, and Passport. Entry passes cannot be transferred.

4. Metro Service Will Start From 4 Am On 15 Aug

The services of Delhi Metro will commence from 4 am on 15 Aug. There will be train movements every 30 minutes until regular service commences, making metro a significant mode of transport amid the road restrictions.

5. Know The Nearby Metro Stations

Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate are some of the metro stations which can be used to get to Red Fort area. Expect crowded conditions and plan accordingly for the security checks.

6. Seven Designated Locations Have Been Digitally Mapped For Parking By Traffic Police

There have been seven locations designated by the Delhi Traffic Police for parking using Google Maps and Mappls around the Red Fort area.

7. Don't Bring Anything Prohibited

The security checks will be strict. Some of the prohibited items include luggage, power banks, camera, laptops, tablet, earphones, water bottle, umbrella, sprays, perfume, sharp instruments, and inflammable items.

8. Increased Security Checks Are Being Conducted

There have been increased levels of surveillance, such as vehicle checks, patrolling, and monitoring of sensitive areas in Delhi and nearby regions. The security measures have also been increased in Gurugram and Faridabad.

9. Diversions Will Be Seen on the Roads

There will be road closings, diversions and restrictions around the Red Fort and certain portions of central Delhi. There may also be restrictions around bus and commercial vehicle movements, hence people are advised to leave home early to avoid trouble.

10. 'Vande Mataram' Will Get Prominence

One of the main highlights in this year’s celebration will be the chanting of 'Vande Mataram' from the Red Fort for the very first time. The 150th anniversary of the National Song along with Yuva Shakti will also be highlighted.

Security Upgraded in Gurugram and Faridabad

Gurugram has upped its security levels through rapid reaction squads, rooftop surveillance and sabotage prevention inspections. Five fire trucks and ambulances would be used, while Faridabad has beefed up security at interstate check posts.

Check Pass before Setting Out

The best way to go about is to make sure that you have checked your entry pass, have the necessary ID along with checking the Metro and traffic advice before leaving.