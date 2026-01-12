Thinking of switching to a menstrual cup? This step-by-step beginner’s guide explains how to wear, remove and clean a menstrual cup safely, comfortably and confidently.

Switching to a menstrual cup can feel intimidating at first — especially if you’ve spent years relying on pads or tampons. But once you understand how it works and how to use it correctly, a menstrual cup can become one of the most comfortable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective period products available.

If you’re considering making the shift, here’s a complete step-by-step guide to help you wear a menstrual cup safely and confidently.

What Is a Menstrual Cup?

A menstrual cup is a small, flexible cup made of medical-grade silicone, rubber, or elastomer. It is inserted into the vagina during menstruation to collect menstrual blood, rather than absorbing it like pads or tampons.

When used correctly, a menstrual cup can be worn for up to 8–12 hours, depending on your flow.

Step 1: Choose the Right Menstrual Cup

Before using a menstrual cup, selecting the right size is crucial.

Most brands offer:

Small size – for teens, first-time users, or women with a lighter flow

Medium/Large size – for women over 25, those who have given birth vaginally, or those with a heavier flow

Tip: Height, flow, pelvic muscle strength, and childbirth history matter more than age alone.

Step 2: Sterilise the Cup Before First Use

Before using your menstrual cup for the first time:

Boil the cup in clean water for 5–7 minutes

Ensure it doesn’t touch the bottom of the vessel

Let it cool completely before handling

This step helps eliminate bacteria and ensures hygiene.

Step 3: Wash Your Hands Thoroughly

Always wash your hands with soap and water before inserting or removing the cup. Clean hands reduce the risk of infections.

Step 4: Fold the Menstrual Cup

Folding makes insertion easier. Popular beginner-friendly folds include:

C-Fold (U-Fold): Press the cup flat and fold it in half

Punch-Down Fold: Push the rim down into the base for a smaller tip

7-Fold: Fold the cup diagonally to form a “7” shape

Choose the fold that feels easiest — there’s no “correct” fold.

Step 5: Get Into a Comfortable Position

Relaxing your muscles is key. Try one of these positions:

Squatting

Sitting on the toilet

Standing with one leg raised

Lying down (especially for beginners)

Tension can make insertion uncomfortable, so take slow, deep breaths.

Step 6: Insert the Menstrual Cup

Hold the folded cup firmly

Gently separate the labia with your free hand

Insert the cup into the vagina at a slight angle towards your tailbone, not straight up

Once inside, release the fold so the cup opens

The cup should sit lower than a tampon, but not so low that it causes discomfort.

Step 7: Ensure the Cup Is Fully Open

A properly opened cup forms a seal against the vaginal walls.

To check:

Gently rotate the cup by holding the base

Run a finger around the rim to feel for folds

If needed, lightly tug the stem — resistance means a seal has formed

No leaks usually mean the cup is positioned correctly.

Step 8: Wear the Cup Comfortably

You should not feel the cup once it’s in place. If you do:

Push it slightly higher

Trim the stem (never cut the cup itself)

Depending on your flow, you can wear it for up to 12 hours, though beginners may prefer emptying it more frequently.

Step 9: Remove the Menstrual Cup Safely

When it’s time to remove:

Wash your hands

Sit or squat to relax the muscles

Gently pull the stem until you can reach the base

Pinch the base to break the seal

Slowly wiggle the cup out, keeping it upright

Never pull the cup out without breaking the seal — it can cause discomfort.

Step 10: Empty, Clean, and Reinsert

Empty the contents into the toilet

Rinse the cup with water (use mild, unscented soap if available)

Reinsert following the same steps

At the end of your cycle, sterilise the cup again before storing it in a breathable pouch.

Common Concerns for First-Time Users

Will it hurt? No. Mild discomfort is common initially, but pain is not normal. Relaxation and correct positioning help.

Can it get lost inside? No. The cervix prevents the cup from going anywhere beyond the vaginal canal.

Is it safe to sleep with? Yes. Many users find cups leak-free overnight.

Why Many Women Are Switching to Menstrual Cups

Reusable for 5–10 years

Reduces plastic waste

Cost-effective in the long run

No dryness or irritation

Longer wear time compared to pads or tampons

Final Thoughts

Learning how to wear a menstrual cup takes patience — most women need 2–3 cycles to feel fully comfortable. Don’t be discouraged by initial awkwardness. With practice, a menstrual cup can transform how you experience your period — offering freedom, comfort, and confidence.