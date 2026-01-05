Eating guava has been shown to reduce menstrual and premenstrual pain. Health experts say that because it has high anti-inflammatory properties, it can reduce the symptoms of pain and cramps during menstruation

Guava is a fruit rich in many nutrients. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain talks about the health benefits of eating guava regularly on her Instagram page. Eating guava has been proven to lower cholesterol because it contains an antioxidant called lycopene. This is very good for the heart. It also lowers blood pressure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Eating guava has been shown to reduce menstrual and premenstrual pain. Health experts say that because it has high anti-inflammatory properties, it can reduce the symptoms of pain and cramps during menstruation. Guava is also very good for those with constipation. It contains a lot of fiber, which helps improve gut health. It is also rich in Vitamin C. It is very good for people with diabetes.

Eating guava with its skin helps in getting nutrients like potassium and zinc. The skin also contains Vitamin C, which helps improve skin texture. Guava is high in fiber.

It is good for digestive problems like acidity, gas, indigestion, and bloating due to its antimicrobial compounds that regulate digestion and promote gut health. The fiber in ripe guava also helps protect against ulcers. Guava is excellent for weight loss because it is low in calories. It helps you feel full for longer.